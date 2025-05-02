Rita Ora’s jaw drops seeing husband’s stunning Masked Singer Lucky Duck reveal | Watch

Rita Ora's mouth was left open, quite literally, as her husband was revealed as the Lucky Duck on The Masked Singer season 13's semi-finals episode earlier this week. The singer is married to Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi. This comes as the show has been teasing Lucky Duck's identity throughout the season, but the unmasking happened only earlier this week. Rita Ora's reaction to her husband's reveal at the Masked Singer(Instagram/Masked Singer)

Lucky Duck, after appearing at the end of the semi-finals episode, unmasked himself. Generally, panelists are given a chance to guess the characters' identity. The contestants on the ‘Semi-Finals Night’ were Group A’s Coral, Group B’s Pearl and Boogie Woogie, and Group C’s Mad Scientist Monster. The four were split into two faceoffs this week, with the winners of those faceoffs going to the finals.

Pearl and Mad Scientist Monster won their initial rounds, leaving Boogie Woogie and Coral to battle it out in a smackdown for the third finale slot. Coral sang ‘Suddenly I See’, by KT Tunstall, and Boogie Woogie sang ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl’, by Jet.

Lucky Duck's reveal

Just before the final vote, Waititi dressed up as Lucky Duck, brought out the ‘Ding Doge Keep It On’ bell. He announced that all four contestants would move on to next week’s finals. Then he unmasked himself.

Surprised to see her husband on stage, judge Rita Ora stood up, with her mouth wide open.

Taika Waititi is now among the many celebrities unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ season 13. Others were Edwin McCain as Nessy, Matthew Lawrence as Paparazzo, Erika Jayne as Yorkie, Method Man as Stud Muffin, Candace Cameron Bure as Cherry Blossom, James Van Der Beek as Griffin, Flavor Flav as Space Ranger, Sheana Shay as Bat, Aubrey O’Day as Ant, Oscar de la Hoya as Fuzzy Peas and Cedric the Entertainer as Honey Pot.