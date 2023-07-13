Robert De Niro's girlfriend Tiffany Chen says she faced ‘complication’ after giving birth

Veteran Hollywood actor Robert De Niro welcomed his seventh child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen at the age of 79, earlier this year. Now, in the first interview after giving birth, Tiffany Chen has revealed that she suffered ‘postpartum complication’ after the delivery. (Also read: Who is Tiffany Chen, Robert De Niro's girlfriend, and mother of his 7th child?)

Robert De Niro welcomes daughter at 79

In May, Robert De Niro had shared the first glimpse of his daughter and revealed that her name was Gia Virginia Chen De Niro. The actor also shared on a US show that the baby girl weighed 8 lbs (around 3.6kh) after birth. He also added that the decision to have the baby was made by him and his girlfriend and that they were over the moon with the arrival of their daughter.

Tiffany Chen's first interview after giving birth

Now, in her first-ever interview after giving birth, Tiffany has told CBS This Morning that she has been facing complications since giving birth. The Twitter handle of the news channel tweeted, "Tiffany Chen recently gave birth to her first child with partner Robert De Niro. Tomorrow, she reveals a postpartum complication to @GayleKing, speaking exclusively to CBS Mornings for her first interview since giving birth." The full interview drops soon.

Robert and Tiffany's relationship

Robert and Tiffany reportedly started dating during the shoot of The Intern. They were spotted together on a romantic vacation in the south of France in 2021. Robert has been linked with several women in the past. The Academy Award-winning actor is a father to six children. He shares daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model, and actor Toukie Smith. De Niro also has a son Elliot, 24, and a daughter Helen Grace, 11, with his ex-wife, Grace Hightower.

Robert will be next seen in Killers of the Flower Moon, where he reunites with his longtime collaborator Martin Scorsese. The film also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser and Lily Gladstone in pivotal roles.

The official synopsis of Killers of the Flower Moon reads, “At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder.”

