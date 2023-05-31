Martin Scorsese confirms he is 'about to start making' a movie about Jesus: 'I have responded to the Pope’s appeal'

Director Martin Scorsese has announced that he will make a movie about Jesus Christ. Recently, Martin met Pope Francis and said he is inspired to make a film about Jesus. The filmmaker visited Italy after the premiere of his directorial, Killer of the Flower Moon, at the recently-concluded 2023 Cannes Film Festival. (Also Read | Killers of the Flower Moon teaser: Martin Scorsese film amps up the mystery and drama) Martin Scorsese will make a film about Jesus.(REUTERS)

Martin talks about his film on Jesus

The 80-year-old filmmaker and his wife Helen Morris met Pope Francis during a brief private audience at the Vatican, last week.

As reported by The Guardian, Martin said, "I have responded to the Pope’s appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus. And I’m about to start making it.” Martin's representatives told The Guardian they had no further information on the project.

The conference, titled The Global Aesthetics of the Catholic Imagination, was organised by Jesuit publication La Civilta Cattolica and Georgetown University. As per news agency PTI, at the conference, Martin also touched upon the meaning of his 1988 epic The Last Temptation of Christ and of "the subsequent step in his research on the figure of Jesus" represented by his 2016 drama Silence about the persecution of Jesuit Christians in 17th-century Japan.

Martin was at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Martin attended the film festival where his film Killers of the Flower Moon received much admiration with a nine-minute-long standing ovation at its world premiere. The film stars Robert De Niro, Leonardo Di Caprio, Lily Gladstone, and Jesse Plemons. Brendan Fraser and John Lithgow are also part of the movie.

Based on a true story and told through the romance between Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic Western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal, as per news agency ANI. The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 6.

Martin's films over the last few decades

He has made several films including Taxi Driver, Gangs of New York, The Aviator, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Irishman, After Hours, The Last Temptation of Christ, The Age of Innocence, Kundun, Hugo and Silence among many others. Martin has also directed episodes for some television series including Boardwalk Empire and Vinyl as well as the docu-series Pretend It's a City.

