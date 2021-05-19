Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Robert De Niro pays tribute to Midnight Run co-star Charles Grodin: 'I am very sad to hear of his passing'
hollywood

Robert De Niro pays tribute to Midnight Run co-star Charles Grodin: 'I am very sad to hear of his passing'

Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin's 1988 drama Midnight Run is often regarded as moviedom's one of the great buddy-action flicks.
ANI |
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin worked together in Midnight Run, a 1988 American action comedy.

Two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro on Wednesday paid tribute to the late actor and his Midnight Run co-star Charles Grodin who died at the age of 86.

"See ya in the next life," The Duke and Jack Walsh say to each other near the end of the 1988 film, which is one the moviedom's great buddy-action flicks. Charles, who portrayed bail-jumping mob accountant John 'The Duke' Mardukas received a heartfelt tribute by his co-star Robert.

"Chuck was as good a person as he was an actor. Midnight Run was a great project to work on, and Chuck made it an even better one. He will be missed. I am very, very sad to hear of his passing," Robert said in a statement, according to Deadline.

Directed by Martin Brest from an underrated screenplay by George Gallo, the movie follows 'The Irishman' star, essaying the role of a cop-turned-bounty hunter 'Walsh', who is offered a tidy -- and later disputed -- sum to retrieve The Duke.

Seems the man, often referred to as 'The Accountant', embezzled USD 15 million or so from big-time wise-guy Jimmy Serrano (Dennis Farina), then skipped out on his six-figure bail. Legitimately distraught bail bondsman Eddie Moscone (Joe Pantoliano) wants his man, and his money, and hires Walsh to find The Duke and get him to LA in five days.

Midnight Run then morphs into a comic road-trip actioner that involves an increasingly agitated FBI agent (Yaphet Kotto, who died in March), a scuzzy rival bounty hunter (John Ashton), and a couple of bumbling mob enforcers (Richard Foronjy and Robert Miranda) as they all chase Walsh and The Duke cross-country by train, plane and automobile. All the while, the pursued duo strike up an unlikely, and oddly moving, friendship.

Also read: Jennifer Love Hewitt expecting third child with Brian Hallisay: 'Such a beautiful, surprising gift'

As per Deadline, the film is a stone classic, with a 94 per cent fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and likely a 100 per cent classic rating among fans of Charles, Robert and the buddy-action genre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
robert de niro hollywood

Related Stories

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut shares message as celebs raise funds for Covid-19 relief: 'Don't beg from poor if you are rich'

UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 04:47 PM IST
tv

Mahhi Vij says she never adopted her foster kids Rajveer and Khushi: 'They have parents, we were like a happy family'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 04:20 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP