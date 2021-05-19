Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Jennifer Love Hewitt expecting third child with Brian Hallisay: 'Such a beautiful, surprising gift'
Jennifer Love Hewitt and Brian Hallisay married in 2013.
Jennifer Love Hewitt expecting third child with Brian Hallisay: 'Such a beautiful, surprising gift'

Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt and her actor-husband Brian Hallisay already have two children together - daughter Autumn and son Atticus.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 01:41 PM IST

Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt is set to welcome her third child with actor-husband Brian Hallisay. The 9-1-1 star already shares daughter Autumn, seven, and son Atticus, five-and-a-half with Brian.

"We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn't think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment," Jennifer, 42, told People magazine.


The actor said they have been able to raise "two really special kids who will be great role models". "This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human," she added.

Also read: Drew Barrymore regrets working with Woody Allen, says she was 'gaslit' into working with the Oscar winner

Jennifer and Brian, also 42, have been married since 2013.


