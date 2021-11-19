Rosamund Pike has a question about Bollywood, asks, 'has any Hollywood actor been cast in an Indian film'

Actor Rosamund Pike, in a new interview has asked a question about Bollywood. Rosamund wanted to know if a Hollywood actor ever has been cast in an Indian film. In the interview, Rosamund appeared with Daniel Henney, who also spoke about Bollywood films.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Only a few Hollywood actors have starred in Indian films over the last decade. These include Sylvester Stallone, Ben Kingsley, Denise Richards, Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne.

In an interview with India Today, Rosamund and Daniel were asked if they would be open to doing a film in Bollywood in the future. Rosamund replied, "I have travelled so little in India, apart from my visit to Kerala. I am really drawn to India. Has any Hollywood actor been cast in an Indian film?" Daniel said, "I would be wide open to the idea of a Bollywood film. I think we will fit in somewhere."

A few years ago, Sylvester Stallone had a cameo in Kambakkht Ishq (2009) which starred Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor. Hollywood actors Whoopi Goldberg, Denise Richards and Brandon Routh also starred in the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2010, Ben Kingsley featured in Teen Patti opposite Amitabh Bachchan. In the 2007 film Namastey London, Clive Standen played Jass' boyfriend. Paul Blackthorne played the role of Captain Russell in Lagaan (2001) alongside Aamir Khan.

Also Read | I Care a Lot movie review: Rosamund Pike is in Gone Girl mode in devilishly entertaining dark comedy on Netflix

Meanwhile, Rosamund Pike featured in the Amazon Prime Video series The Wheel of Time, based on Robert Jordan’s fantasy series of novels. The actor is best known for her role as Amy, who sets up her own murder and frames her cheating husband in Gone Girl. Earlier this year, she was seen in the dark comedy I Care a Lot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}