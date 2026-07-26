Ryan Reynolds crashes SDCC panel as Deadpool to beg for Avengers: Doomsday role, Robert Downey Jr shuts him down

Actor Ryan Reynolds is well aware of how to command attention. At Marvel Studios’ grand presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, he made a surprise entrance in a Deadpool costume to get the Russo Brothers to add Deadpool in Avengers: Doomsday. The conversation with Robert Downey Jr. and Paul Rudd was highly entertaining for the Hall H crowd as Marvel Studios unveiled an exclusive preview of the Avengers: Doomsday trailer for the audiences which was different from the online trailer released on July 20.

Deadpool makes an appearance at Hall H

Ryan Reynolds surprises SDCC as Deadpool, asks for Avengers: Doomsday role; RDJ has perfect comeback.

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The panel of Marvel Studios was filled with significant announcements, castings and showings of exclusive footage before Ryan Reynolds made his entry on stage in a brand-new Deadpool grey suit. Reynolds remained in character and jokingly campaigned to have Deadpool in Avengers: Doomsday. The first person that he spoke to was Paul Rudd who plays Ant-Man, referring to one of the funniest moments left unresolved from Deadpool & Wolverine.

“First question is for Mr. Paul Rudd. Where is Thor, and why was he crying?” Reynolds teasingly asked, referring to the memorable scene from the 2024 film where Chris Hemsworth's Thor is seen holding a dying Deadpool in what appears to be a glimpse of the future. The callback instantly got the audience laughing as Reynolds and Rudd played along.

Robert Downey Jr. shuts down Deadpool's request

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{{^usCountry}} He then went on to cast some jokes at the Avengers: Doomsday cast regarding the level of presentation that Marvel had opted for. Reynolds jokingly pointed out how expensive it was to announce the movie. “This seems like an awfully expensive way to announce a film. When do you start filming?” he asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then went on to cast some jokes at the Avengers: Doomsday cast regarding the level of presentation that Marvel had opted for. Reynolds jokingly pointed out how expensive it was to announce the movie. “This seems like an awfully expensive way to announce a film. When do you start filming?” he asked. {{/usCountry}}

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To which Robert Downey Jr., reprising his role of Doctor Doom in the Marvel Universe, retorted that the movie was already done.“It’s in the can, bro. Look around you. Did you bump your head?” he joked.

Reynolds wanted to probe further into how he might land a role in the movie. He asked, “I see. So, there’s no additional photography, no overages, hot costs — maybe last minute additions?”

Then Reynolds decided it was time to make an exit and came up with a witty farewell. “No further questions. Happy Hogan, fetch the Audi. We’re leaving,” he concluded. Soon after he exited the stage, Reynolds took to social media to share images of him in his new grey Deadpool suit.

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Ryan Reynolds shows off new Deadpool suit via Instagram.

Marvel unveils Avengers: Doomsday with star-studded panel

President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige hosted the Avengers: Doomsday panel with Joe and Anthony Russo in attendance. The panel included great stars such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Simu Liu, James Marsden, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn and Tenoch Huerta Mejia. The cast member Hayley Atwell also participated in the panel confirming her return to the role of Peggy Carter.

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Attendees had an opportunity to see exclusive footage from Avengers: Doomsday, which will not be released on the internet, thanks to the event organizers. Each participant received a Doctor Doom mask and cloak to make the event more vivid; moreover, Robert Downey Jr. dressed as Victor von Doom invited everyone present in Hall H to wear it.

Marvel also confirmed that Avengers: Doomsday will bring together heroes from three different universes as they face one of the biggest threats the MCU has ever seen. Along with the cast on stage, the film also stars Chris Hemsworth, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, Kathryn Newton, Alan Cumming and Mabel Cadena.

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Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theatres on December 18, 2026, including a release across Indian cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.