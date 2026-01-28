Ryan Reynolds' rep defends him over unsealed texts about Justin Baldoni, talks about supporting his wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds' representative spoke out after texts and emails from the actor and his wife, Blake Lively, were unsealed in her ongoing court case against It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni, according to E! News. Ryan Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment on the sets of It Ends With Us.

One week after his and wife Blake Lively's private messages were unsealed in her ongoing court case against the movie's director, Justin, a rep for the Deadpool actor made it clear how Ryan feels about their texts and emails coming to light.

"Yes, Ryan got involved--what husband wouldn't support his wife and the mother of his children?" the spokesperson asked, as quoted by E! News. "He saw his wife fighting daily to stand up against sexual harassment in a private and respectful way, only to face retaliation for doing so."

According to the spokesperson, Ryan continues to fully support Blake, whom he married in 2012. "If anything, Ryan feels like he wasn't angry enough," the statement said, adding that the actor believes strongly in "the basic right to a safe workplace free of harassment and retaliation for his wife and others."

Among the unsealed docs was an alleged conversation Blake and Ryan had with Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso Damon, asking the couple to watch an early version of It Ends With Us, according to E! News.

"This movie has been one of the all-time zingers on and off set," Ryan wrote on May 17, 2024, per the docs obtained by E! News. "One day, we'll make a movie about the movie. And we can't wait to tell you all about it. The stories are already finding their place in the pantheon of legendary Hollywood Insanity."

Blake has accused Justin of sexual harassment on the sets of the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel It Ends With Us, allegations that he has denied.

In December 2024, Blake sued Justin, alleging sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign, as per the outlet. She also accused him of hiring a PR firm to engage in an online smear campaign against her to keep her quiet. Justin denied the allegations and has responded with a $400M countersuit, accusing Blake of defamation. A trial date has been scheduled for March 2026.