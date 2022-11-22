Ryan Reynolds reveals how he and his kids spoil Blake Lively during pregnancy, 'We take care of the momma'

Ryan Reynolds recently opened up about his role in the family at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards, where he spoke about how he likes to take care of his wife Blake Lively as she prepares to welcome their forth child. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor's trainer reveals actor didn't skip gym even after daughter's birth: ‘He had the best excuse')

When asked by a reporter from E! News about how does the star like to spoil his wife and try to make life easier for her during the pregnancy, the Deadpool actor smiled and said, "Oh, boy! Yeah I mean, you know it's not just me but our kids too." The actor further gushed that "we rally around her, and help her where we can, and do romantic things for her, you know." He concluded with a smile by saying, "We take care of the momma."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who are expecting their fourth child together, arrived in style for their first red carpet appearance since confirming the pregnancy, at the American Cinematheque Awards. At the event, Blake gave an emotional speech for her husband who was awarded as the 36th recipient of the prestigious American Cinematheque Award on November 1.

Blake said, "This man, he has contributed so much to the world's most international happiness with his art, his heart, his philanthropy, his humour, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic, his self-deprecating levity, his hard-earned depths in his scripts."

Clad in a dreamy Ralph Lauren dress, the actor further added, "And now I am his home, and our girls are his home. And just like that 19-year-old boy [who used to commute home to Canada], he races home, whether it's from across the globe or a meeting across the street, he is hard-wired to get home. If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned."

