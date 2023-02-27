SAG Awards 2023: Jessica Chastian falls on stage, calls it ‘embarrassing' but had handsome men who helped me so.....'

Moments after her name was announced as the winner of Outstanding Performance in a Television Movie or Limited Series for 'George and Tammy' at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023, Jessica Chastain stumbled on her taffeta Zuhair Murad dress, which was captured by multiple cameras in an unlucky moment. Despite describing it as embarrassing in new interviews, she considered it a blessing in disguise as some helpful men assisted her in reaching the stage effortlessly. Her victory came after beating out Niecy Nash, Amanda Seyfried, Julia Garner, and Emily Blunt. (Also read: Lady Gaga calls Selena Gomez 'beautiful' in response to her wish to look as pretty as Bella Hadid)

In an interview with PEOPLE after the event, Chastain admitted to being ‘a little embarrassed’ by her fall but joked about the situation, and said, "I tripped on the stairs — but I had two very handsome men helping me up" — one of whom was Paul Mescal! — "so that wasn't so bad."

Despite the embarrassing moment, Chastain was still happy about her win, stated, "I'm just so over the moon and happy and I can't believe it." This was her third SAG Award win out of a total of five nominations, making it a significant achievement for her. While the stumble may have been an unfortunate incident, Chastain's positive attitude and gratitude for the award speak to her resilience and professionalism.

While receiving the award, she said in her acceptance speech, “Oh my goodness. Thank you so much. Wow.wow.wow.wow. Thank you to the Screen Actors Guild Awards. I just have to say recognize, my fellow nominees. Amanda, Emily, Julia, Niecy. I have seen all of your performances, and I am in awe of you and your talent. Yes, because they're amazing. ”

She continued further, and said, “I need to thank Kay, and Chris, and Keith, and everyone at Showtime, because the only reason I'm up here is they convinced people to watch the show, and I'm so grateful to them. My producing partner, Kelly Carmichael, Abe Sylvia, our showrunner. David Glasser, Andrew Lazer, Josh Brolin. John Hillcoat, the show exists because of your talent. And I am so grateful to you. I share this with Michael Shannon, who I believe is one of our greatest working actors, and it was a dream collaboration from day one, and I wouldn't have gotten to day two without his support. Ans I'm doing a show right now in New York.”

“ I'm doing A Doll's House, there's my plug. If anyone wants to come see it. And everyday after the show, I get the opportunity to meet people at the stage door, and I get to meet a lot of actors, who tell me their stories. And it reminds me of when I was in college, Philip Seymour Hoffman came to speak to my class and he told us all of his frustrating stories about auditions, and he encouraged us to keep going even when we felt like no one was watching us. And at the end of talk, he said, I look forward to working with each of you. And it really shocked me because it was like he brought it into being. And a few years later, it came true, and I had the opportunity to do a play with him", she added.

She concluded with, "And I am telling the story now because it reminds me of how powerful our mind is, and that we are what our thoughts create. So I just want to tell everyone who might be struggling at home, to all the actors that I get to meet, keep going, you're one job away. I look forward working with you. I'll see you on set. And I love you. Thank you so much."

