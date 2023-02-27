SAG Awards 2023: Everything Everywhere All at Once to The White Lotus, see the full list of winners

Everything Everywhere All at Once's Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and their team were the big winners at the 2023 SAG Awards. Everything Everywhere All at Once won four awards including the marquee Ensemble in a Motion Picture at the 29th annual SAG Awards, which took place in Los Angeles on February 26. Michelle Yeoh won Female Actor in a Leading Role. The film also took home the ceremony’s top prize for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. Meanwhile, The Whale's Brendan Fraser nabbed the prize for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. Also read: New surprises to expect from Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards 2023

While Jennifer Coolidge won Female Actor in a Drama Series for HBO’s The White Lotus, Jason Bateman took Male Actor for Netflix’s Ozark. Here are the winners at the 2023 SAG Awards.

Television Awards:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Edgerton, Blackbird

Sam Elliott, 1883 (winner)

Paul Walter Houser, Blackbird

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Jessica Chastain poses with the award for outstanding Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries for George & Tammy.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Emily Blunt, The English

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy (winner)

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark (winner)

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (winner)

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (winner)

Christina Applegate arrives for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (AFP)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks (winner)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus (winner)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (winner)

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Motion Picture Awards:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale (winner)

Bill Nighy, Living

Adam Sandler, The Hustle

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role award for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

