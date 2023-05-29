‘We drank, she hosted fun parties’: Sam Heughan on building chemistry with Priyanka Chopra for Love Again

Actor Sam Heughan has heaped praises on his Love Again co-star Priyanka Chopra and shared what made him be a part of the film. In a new interview, Sam called himself a fan of Priyanka adding that he got 'more sold' on the film knowing that she was part of the project. Sam also reponded to how he worked on his chemistry with Priyanka. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra gets a kiss from co-star Sam Heughan at Love Again premiere)

Love Again

Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan in Love Again.

In Love Again, Priyanka's character gives love another chance after the death of her partner. Priyanka's husband-singer Nick Jonas also has a cameo in the movie. Love Again is a romantic comedy-drama written and directed by James C Strouse. The film also stars Celine Dion.

Sam on Priyanka

In an interview with New Indian Express, Sam said, "It started with (writer and director) Jim Strouse’s beautiful script. I loved the story and the characters. And then, when I found out Priyanka (Chopra) was involved, I was even more sold. I am a huge fan of hers, and she is utterly brilliant as the heart of this movie...We got on so well from day one. She welcomed us all into her world. This is a film about love, but the ultimate love story is that of Priyanka and her wonderful husband, Nick (Jonas)."

Talking about finding his chemistry with Priyanka, Sam added, "We drank! It was actually difficult because we shot in London during lockdown so we had to follow a lot of Covid protocols on set. We had to be very careful. But Priyanka hosted some fun parties for our little bubble; outdoors, I should add. That really helped build that chemistry, and bond everyone on the cast and crew."

Love Again premiere in New York

At the New York premiere of Love Again, Priyanka had spoken about Nick being a part of the film. “I was supposed to do this with a random actor and during Covid having someone lick my face, I was not about it. So I was like ‘Please Nick could you do it?’ He was a sport, he came on set, it was so funny, I was completely unprofessional that day," she had said.

Priyanka was recently seen in Citadel, created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. Fans will also see her in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

