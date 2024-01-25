Samuel L Jackson reveals details about the low-key celebrations of his 75th birthday

Samuel L Jackson recently marked his 75th birthday with a celebration that many can relate to. During the premiere of his latest film Argylle in London, he shared the details of his low-key festivities with People. "I had a nice sushi dinner and went to sleep," Jackson revealed, describing how he quietly spent his birthday. US actor Samuel L Jackson on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film Argylle on January 24, 2024. (AFP)

(Also Read: Netflix unveils new trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action adaptation | Watch)

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

A Dynamic Duo in the World of Espionage and Intrigue

In the upcoming action thriller, Jackson takes on the role of an ally to Elly Conway (portrayed by Bryce Dallas Howard). Elly is a secluded author known for her best-selling espionage novels, finding bliss in quiet nights at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie.

Nevertheless, her reality takes an unexpected twist as it becomes entwined with the fates of her fictional characters. Teamed up with Aiden (played by Sam Rockwell), a spy with a cat allergy, Elly (with Alfie tucked in her backpack) embarks on a global race, constantly evading the pursuing killers. The boundary between Elly's imaginative realm and her actual existence starts to blur.

Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Rockwell at a press conference to promote Argylle in Seoul, South Korea on Jan. 18, 2024.(AP)

Samuel L Jackson's Candid Reflection on Filming

When questioned about his most cherished aspect of the filming process, the answer readily flowed from the star. He expressed that working with Sam (Rockwell) was his favourite. Given their longstanding acquaintance and collaboration in four movies, this project marked the first occasion where they were face-to-face in front of a camera, Jackson exclusively shared with People.

While Jackson enjoyed a relatively low-key 75th birthday, the previous year was a notable contrast. In December 2022, he was pleasantly surprised with a celebration organized by Rev. Al Sharpton.

At the time, Jackson was performing in the Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson. His fellow actors decided to turn the tables during the curtain call, with cast members, including Danielle Brooks from The Color Purple, coming together to joyously sing Happy Birthday.

Samuel L Jackson at the world premiere of the film Argylle in central London on January 24, 2024. (AFP)

(Also Read: Martin Scorsese makes history with tenth Oscar nomination for Killers of the Flower Moon, surpassing Steven Spielberg)

Argylle features an ensemble cast including Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, and John Cena. Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the highly anticipated film is set to hit theaters worldwide on February 2.