Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver's Marriage Story fight scene used by US govt to scare wolves off: ‘Humans are bad’

Actors Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver’s on-screen fight and screaming match has taken on a life of its own – literally. The clip from their film Marriage Story is now being used to scare off wolves across the US to stop them from killing cattle. Marriage Story stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver as a couple going through a bitter divorce.

Marriage Story fight scene used to deter wolves

As per a report by The Wall Street Journal, the audio of Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver screaming at each other in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story is being used by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

They are using the audio to scare off wolves from killing cattle and scaring livestock on farms across America. “Riding to the rescue are drone cowhands, whose quadcopters have thermal cameras that can reveal any wolf lurking in the darkness and bathe it in a spotlight. A loudspeaker broadcasts alarming sounds like fireworks, gunshots and people arguing. One recording is of the fight between Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in the movie Marriage Story,” reads the report.

The characters in the film state: “You’ll never be happy!”, “You’re back to being a hack!”, “You gaslighted me!”, “Life with you is joyless!”, “You hated me!” and “Every day I wake up and hope you’re dead!”

A USDA district supervisor in Oregon stated, “I need wolves to respond and know that, hey, humans are bad.” They also use loud music like AC/DC’s Thunderstruck to scare off wolves. According to Deadline, the report stated that “wolf hazing” was practised in Oregon after wolves killed 11 cows in 20 days.

About Marriage Story

The film stars Scarlett and Adam as a couple going through a bitter divorce and custody battle over their son. Laura Dern also featured in the project and is seen helping them navigate the divorce.

The fight scene is an important part of the film. It unfolds when Nicole (Scarlett) and Charlie (Adam) scream at each other for four minutes amid the complete breakdown of their relationship.

The movie earned critical acclaim after premiering at the 2019 Venice Film Festival. Scarlett and Adam earned Oscar nominations for the project. The film was nominated for six Oscars in 2020, including Best Picture and Original Screenplay, with Laura Dern winning Best Supporting Actress.