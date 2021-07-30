Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Scarlett Johansson loses 371 crore over Black Widow streaming release, sues Disney: report
hollywood

Scarlett Johansson loses 371 crore over Black Widow streaming release, sues Disney: report

Scarlett Johansson has filed a lawsuit against Disney for alleged breach of contract after it simultaneously released Black Widow in theatres and on its streaming platform Disney+.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 09:04 AM IST
Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow.

Scarlett Johansson, who plays the titular superhero in Black Widow, filed a lawsuit against Disney on Thursday alleging a contract breach. She claimed in her suit that Disney did not honour its commitment to release the film only in theatres and simultaneously made it available on the streaming platform Disney+.

The suit said that Scarlett’s paycheque was tied to the box office performance of Black Widow and she suffered financial losses due to its dual release. “Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realising the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel,” it said, according to The Wall Street Journal. Variety quoted sources close to Scarlett telling WSJ that the simultaneous online release of Black Widow resulted in losses of $50 million (around 371 crore).

However, a spokesperson for Disney called Scarlett’s allegations of being potentially bilked out of a huge sum of money lacking in merit and ‘especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic’. The representative said that the company ‘fully complied’ with her contract and that the streaming release of Black Widow ‘significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20 million she has received to date’.

Scarlett’s lawsuit comes at a time when theatres are still struggling to survive the pandemic. Most studios are choosing to either delay films or opting for a streaming release in an effort to recoup some profits.

Black Widow, originally set to release in May 2020, debuted in theatres and on Disney+ (for an additional fee) in the US and several other countries on July 9.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor wraps her arms around Anand Ahuja in birthday post, calls him ‘best partner, lover’

“It’s no secret that Disney is releasing films like Black Widow directly onto Disney+ to increase subscribers and thereby boost the company’s stock price — and that it’s hiding behind Covid-19 as a pretext to do so,” Scarlett’s lawyer John Berlinski told CNN Business. “But ignoring the contracts of the artists responsible for the success of its films in furtherance of this short-sighted strategy violates their rights and we look forward to proving as much in court,” he added.

Meanwhile, Black Widow is yet to release in India but is already available on pirate sites in high-definition. According to reports, it is expected to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar in October.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
scarlett johansson black widow disney

Related Stories

hollywood

Stephen Dorff says Black Widow looks like 'garbage', is 'embarrassed' for Scarlett Johansson for doing it

PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 05:27 PM IST
hollywood

Scarlett Johansson criticises 'sexualized' portrayal of her character in Iron Man 2

PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 03:19 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Is it a car or a train? It is Batman the Munchkin Cat. Watch

This 25-YO carved 500 mirco-sculptures; nominated for Padma Shri Awards

Krunal Pandya shares heartfelt post to celebrate nephew Agastya’s birthday

Mumbai Police uses ZNMD scene featuring Hrithik Roshan in their latest advisory
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP