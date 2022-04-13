Scarlett Johansson reacts to rumour that she had sex with Benicio del Toro in an elevator: 'It was outrageous'

Scarlett Johnasson has finally broken her silence on a bizarre rumour about her that has existed in Hollywood for quite some time. According to the rumour, Scarlett and actor Benicio del Toro allegedly had sex in an elevator after an awards show. The actor spoke about the 'outrageous' story and why it is absurd in a recent interaction. Also read: When Scarlett refused to be paid less for Avengers 2 and RDJ backed her

The rumour reportedly originated and gained prominence after Benicio's rather cryptic response to a suggestive question during an interview a few years ago. On being jokingly asked if he had sex with Scarlett in an elevator after an awards show, Benicio repeated the question and then added, "I kind of like, you know, I, well. I don't know. Let's leave that to somebody's imagination. Let's not promote it. I'm sure it has happened before. It might not be the last time either." The interview was with the Esquire magazine.

On Tuesday, speaking on TheSkimm's 9 to 5ish podcast, Scarlett addressed the 'outrageous' rumour but without naming Benicio. "That was a story that followed me for a long time. But I always thought that was outrageous. I was always thinking to myself. That would be tough. It's a very short period, the logistics of that seem so unappealing to me."

The Black Widow star added that she is someone who is scared of being caught doing the wrong thing which made that rumour even more absurd. "I'm a person who's terrified of being caught doing something I'm not supposed to be doing. So that made the story even that much more absurd to me," she added.

Benicio and Scarlett worked in Avengers: Infinity War together but did not share screen space. Scarlett reprised her role as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in the film while Benicio had a cameo as Taneleer Tivan aka The Collector. However, the two were never romantically linked. Scarlett has been married to writer and comedian Colin Jost since 2020 and have a son together.

