Actor Sebastian Stan is now in a new phase of his life. The actor, who plays Winter Soldier in Marvel movies, and his long-time girlfriend Annabelle Wallis are reported to have become parents for the first time. Although there has been no official announcement from the new parents yet, reports confirm that the pair welcomed their first child recently.

Sebastian Stan is a father

Sebastian Stan and pregnant Annabelle Wallis stepped out for Kering Women in Motion Dinner during Cannes in May 2026. (Getty)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sebastian Stan, 43, and Annabelle Wallis, 41, started dating in 2022 and have rarely made any appearance together publicly for years until 2025. TMZ was first report on Monday that Sebastian Stan and Annabelle recently became parents, though their respective publicists are yet to confirm the news.

Back in May 2026, Sebastian confirmed that they were expecting their first child after Annabelle was spotted with a baby bump in April. “I want to be a good dad,” he told Deadline. “I'm feeling the responsibility of being a good father. And not to mention a good man. I'm 43 and I feel, in a lot of ways, I'm just starting to learn now.”

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis at Golden Globes 2025.

Reports of the relationship first surfaced on the internet following the sighting of the two attending Robert Pattinson's birthday celebration in May 2022. The two have remained private about their romance throughout the subsequent years before appearing together on the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} For Stan, the evening was also memorable as he won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for his role in A Different Man. In his acceptance speech, he expressed his love for his girlfriend Annabelle, saying “Annabelle, I love you.” What's next for them? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Stan, the evening was also memorable as he won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for his role in A Different Man. In his acceptance speech, he expressed his love for his girlfriend Annabelle, saying “Annabelle, I love you.” What's next for them? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Sebastian Stan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Fjord. The film arrives in the US on August 19. The film is Palme d'Or winner of 2026 and a family drama film directed by Cristian Mungiu. It features Stan alongside Renate Reinsve. The movie focuses on a devout couple from Romania and Norway whose lives get disrupted when the child welfare authorities in Norway seize their five kids.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The actor is also set to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers: Doomsday. Apart from this Marvel movie, he is also entering the DC universe with Matt Reeves' Batman: Part II starring alongside Robert Pattinson. He is rumoured to play the role of two-faced but it is yet to be confirmed by the makers. Meanwhile, Annabelle Wallis will be starring in an action film Mutiny with Jason Statham. She also has Netflix's Unabomb lined up.