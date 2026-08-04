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Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis become parents: Marvel star welcomes first child with longtime partner

Sebastian Stan, 43, and Annabelle Wallis, 41, started dating in 2022 and have rarely made any appearance together publicly for years until 2025.

Published on: Aug 4, 2026, 11:53:43 IST
Written by Monica Yadav
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Actor Sebastian Stan is now in a new phase of his life. The actor, who plays Winter Soldier in Marvel movies, and his long-time girlfriend Annabelle Wallis are reported to have become parents for the first time. Although there has been no official announcement from the new parents yet, reports confirm that the pair welcomed their first child recently.

Sebastian Stan is a father

Sebastian Stan and pregnant Annabelle Wallis stepped out for Kering Women in Motion Dinner during Cannes in May 2026. (Getty)
Sebastian Stan and pregnant Annabelle Wallis stepped out for Kering Women in Motion Dinner during Cannes in May 2026. (Getty)

Sebastian Stan, 43, and Annabelle Wallis, 41, started dating in 2022 and have rarely made any appearance together publicly for years until 2025. TMZ was first report on Monday that Sebastian Stan and Annabelle recently became parents, though their respective publicists are yet to confirm the news.

Back in May 2026, Sebastian confirmed that they were expecting their first child after Annabelle was spotted with a baby bump in April. “I want to be a good dad,” he told Deadline. “I'm feeling the responsibility of being a good father. And not to mention a good man. I'm 43 and I feel, in a lot of ways, I'm just starting to learn now.”

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis at Golden Globes 2025.

Reports of the relationship first surfaced on the internet following the sighting of the two attending Robert Pattinson's birthday celebration in May 2022. The two have remained private about their romance throughout the subsequent years before appearing together on the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes.

Sebastian Stan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Fjord. The film arrives in the US on August 19. The film is Palme d'Or winner of 2026 and a family drama film directed by Cristian Mungiu. It features Stan alongside Renate Reinsve. The movie focuses on a devout couple from Romania and Norway whose lives get disrupted when the child welfare authorities in Norway seize their five kids.

The actor is also set to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers: Doomsday. Apart from this Marvel movie, he is also entering the DC universe with Matt Reeves' Batman: Part II starring alongside Robert Pattinson. He is rumoured to play the role of two-faced but it is yet to be confirmed by the makers. Meanwhile, Annabelle Wallis will be starring in an action film Mutiny with Jason Statham. She also has Netflix's Unabomb lined up.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Monica Yadav

Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.

sebastian stan
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
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