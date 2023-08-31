Selena Gomez deletes Only Murders in the Building Instagram post after being accused of breaking SAG-AFTRA strike rules

Selena Gomez had to delete one of her recent Instagram posts after she accidentally broke the rules of the ongoing actor's strike. Selena had tagged the Instagram account of her recent Hulu series Only Murders in the Building in a black and white photo from the set. (Also read: Selena Gomez on claims that her new song Single Soon is based on breakup with The Weeknd: ‘Couldn’t be more false')

Selena deletes Instagram post

Selena, who is the third most-followed person on the social media platform, took to Instagram to share a black and white selfie featuring herself from the set of Only Murders in the Building, captioning it, "Missing and waiting @onlymurdershulu” Soon after, several users called out the Single Soon singer for flouting the rules under the conditions set for the SAG-AFTRA strike, where actors aren't allowed to promote current projects online.

User reactions

A user commented, "tone deaf," while another said, “you are still on strike, delete it for your own good!!!” Another comment read, "This is direct violation. You’re not supposed to mention your work, any work ’cause social media posts equal to promotion of said work. She is in BIG trouble. Possible blacklisting ’cause this is DIRECT VIOLATION of the promotion rules. Yikes." A user also said, "This is just so inconsiderate.”

About Only Murders in the Building

Selena stars in Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building, which released earlier this month on August 8, 2023. The show revolves around three strangers played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena, who share the same interest in true crime podcasts. They become friends while investigating suspicious deaths in their affluent Upper West Side apartment building. In the meantime they also start producing their own podcast about the cases. The finale drops on October 3.

Meanwhile, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike has occurred for the first time in more than 60 years that actors and writers have gone on strike. It started on July 13 at midnight after negotiations between the dual bodies of SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) fell apart. The strike demands for proper compensation, benefits and protection for its members in the future.

