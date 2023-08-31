Stranger Things to Deadpool 3: List of movies and web series put on hold due to the SAG-AFTRA strike

Several Hollywood productions and promotional tours have been halted after the members of the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) went on strike to provide its members with fair negotiations with studios and streaming services. This also includes many finished scripts that were also on halt. The strike also prevents actors from participating in promotional campaigns for their films. Think how the U.S. premiere of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer was also cancelled when the strike started on July 13 at midnight after negotiations between the dual bodies of SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) fell apart. (Also read: Emmy Awards 2023 pushed till January amid SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood. Check out new date) Hollywood writers and their supporters from the SAG AFTRA actors' union walk the picket line outside Warner Bros Studios in Burbank, California. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)(AFP)

Here are the following shoots that have been in suspension indefinitely, until the strike continues in full action, as compiled in a report by Associated Press.

List of shows

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight (HBO)

1923 (Paramount+)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)\

American Dad (Fox)

American Horror Story (FX)

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Billions (Showtime)

The Chi (Showtime)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Daredevil: Born Again (Disney+)

Duster (Max)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Family Guy (Fox)

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Hacks (Max)

The Last of Us (HBO)

Law & Order (NBC)

Metropolis (Apple TV+)

Penguin (Max)

Severance (Apple TV+)

The Sex Lives of College Girls (Max)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Movies

Deadpool 3 : Disney/Marvel (originally set for May 3, 2024)

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part II : Paramount (originally set for June 28, 2024)

Beetlejuice 2 : Warner Bros (originally set for Sept. 6, 2024)

Gladiator 2 : Paramount (originally set for Nov. 24, 2024)

Wicked : Universal (originally set for Nov. 27, 2024)

Untitled Karate Kid film — Sony (now Dec. 13, 2024)

Blade : Disney (now Feb. 14, 2025)

G20 : (TBD)

Lilo & Stitch : Disney (TBD)

Mortal Kombat 2 : Warner Bros. (TBD)

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse : Sony (TBD)

Untitled Brad Pitt F1 Film : Apple (TBD)

Venom 3 : Sony (TBD)

Movies that have delayed releases

Challengers – MGM/Amazon (now April 26, 2024)

Dune: Part Two : Warner Bros. (now March 15, 2024)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife : Sony (now March 29, 2024)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire : Warner Bros. (now April 12, 2024)

Kraven the Hunter : Sony (now Aug. 30, 2024)

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim : Warner Bros (now Dec. 13, 2024)

Poor Things : Searchlight Pictures (now Dec. 8)

Problemista : A24 (TBD)

They Listen : Sony (TBD)

Untitled Dirty Dancing Sequel : Lionsgate (now 2025)

White Bird : Lionsgate (now Winter 2023)

Shows whose episodes have been cancelled

Jimmy Kimmel Live : ABC

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver : HBO

Late Night With Seth Myers : NBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert : CBS

Saturday Night Live : NBC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon : NBC

