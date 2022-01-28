Shang Chi star Simu Liu slams Ant-Man actor Evangeline Lilly's anti-vaccine post: ‘Opinions are not rooted in science'

Actor Evangeline Lilly, who recently took part in an anti-vaccine mandate protest in Washington DC, posted a series of photos from the site on Instagram. She also told her fans that nobody should be “forced to inject their body with anything.” Just a few hours later, actor Simu Liu requested media “to stop spotlighting opinions that are not rooted in facts or science.”

Evangeline, who plays the role of Hope van Dyne in Ant-Man, posted pictures of protesters with different sign board against vaccine mandates. The protesters in the photos, can be seen holding signboards that read, “Vaxxed Democrat for Medical freedom,” “Defeat the mandates,” and “Feds for medical freedom.” She also posted a quote of Naval Ravikant which reads, “All tyranny begins with the desire to coerce others for the greater good.”

She captioned the post, “I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing. I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will, under threat of: violent attack, arrest or detention without trial, loss of employment, homelessness, starvation, loss of education, alienation from loved ones, excommunication from society and under any threat whatsoever.”

She added, “This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems. I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today.”

One person replied to Evangeline's post saying, “Consider making donations to the communities you visited. Our hospitality and food workers have been through A LOT.” While another one clarified, “To everyone commenting, she is not stating she is anti-vax; she's anti-vax MANDATES. You can be vaccinated but against vaccine mandates. Put it in context.”

Just a few hours after Evangeline made the anti-vax post on Instagram, Simu Liu who appeared in MCU's film Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Ring, tweeted about people whose opinions are not rooted in science.

He tweeted, “I lost my grandparents to COVID last year. They were still waiting for their vaccines. I'm fortunate to have been double-vaccinated and boosted when I got COVID 2 weeks ago. Felt like a cold. The media needs to stop spotlighting opinions that are not rooted in facts or science.”

He added, “As a @UNICEFCanada ambassador I have seen the organization's efforts to deliver vaccines to underprivileged families around the world. It's a reminder of how lucky we are to be living in places where vaccine delivery and storage are not an issue. Please, PLEASE appreciate that.”

David Dastmalchian who played the character of Abner Krill/Polka-Dot Man in The Suicide Squad, also tweeted a few hours after Evengeline's post. He wrote, “It’s so unfortunate when people with a large platform use that platform to share irresponsible things."

Apart from Evangeline, another Marvel star Letitia Wright, who plays the role of Shuri in Black Panther, has also been criticised earlier for her anti-vaccination opinion on social media.

