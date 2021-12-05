Shang-Chi star Simu Liu 'offended' as Marvel fans aren't speculating about his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Simu Liu, who made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings earlier this year, took to Twitter to express his disappointment that no one was speculating on his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The upcoming Marvel superhero film stars Tom Holland in the lead. It is speculated that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are expected to appear in the film as Spider-Men from different universes. Simu Liu reminded fans that he was Spider-Man at several birthday parties in the past and joked he was ‘little offended’ that no one is speculating on his appearance as Spider-Man in No Way Home.

“Having played the role of Spider-Man at birthday parties in and around the Greater Toronto Area, I'm a little offended nobody thought I was going to be in No Way Home,” he tweeted. “There's definitely a pocket universe somewhere, that's all I'm saying,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans told Simu that they'd pay to watch him play a version of the Spider-Man in the film. “Please please please be an end credit scene as yourself being a Spider-Man impersonator as part of the spider verse,” a fan suggested. Although not in a MCU movie, a fan pitched the idea of seeing a What If episode with Shang-Chi as Spider-Man. “'What if Shang chi became the Spider man instead of gaining the power of the ten rings?” the fan imagined.

If not as Spider-Man, Marvel fans are hoping that Simu Liu's Shang-Chi crosses paths with Spider-Man, as seen in the comics, in future MCU movies.

Also read: Shang-Chi star Simu Liu trolls Spider-Man No Way Home leak with new tweet: ‘If you look closely...'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Simu, during his Saturday Night Live debut monologue, revealed that a decade ago, he used to dress as Spider-Man at children's birthday parties as a part-time job. “I really can't believe my life right now because ten years ago, I actually had a job dressing up as Spider-Man for kids' birthday parties which meant parents would pay me to entertain their kids while they were day-drinking. I'll never forget this one birthday boy's name. It was Trevor and I don't want to say anything bad about him but let's just say he was a real Trevor,” he recalled.

“Kept kicking and screaming 'You're not Spider-Man, you're not Spider-Man.' Look, I don't know if you've been ever kicked by a seven-year-old while wearing a 30-dollar Walmart Spider-Man suit, but it will break you. It will break your spirit. But it also lit a fire under me and I don't know where he is now but Trevor, if you're watching, I just want to say ‘You were right, I am not Spider-Man. I am Shang-Chi, b**ch,’” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}