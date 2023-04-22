Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko set to end their 11-year marriage

Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko are ending their 11-year marriage. Shannen has filed for divorce from husband Kurt, with whom she reportedly separated in January.

Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko(Twitter)

Shannen's representative hinted at Kurt's intimate involvement with his agent as one of the major reasons for Shannen deciding to divorce him. As per TMZ, Shannen's representative said "Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option. You can contact Kurt's agent, Collier Grimm at PICTUREKID as she is intimately involved."

As per reports, Shannen is requesting for spousal support, but doesn't want it be from Kurt. She was previously married to Ashley Hamilton from 1993 to 1994 and to Rick Salomon from 2002 to 2003.

Meanwhile, Shannen has posted on Instagram "The only people who deserve to be in your life are the ones who treat you with love, kindness and total respect."

Earlier, Shannen was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2019 but she revealed about it in 2020. She had talked about spreading awareness for the ailment.

"I feel like I have a responsibility in my more public life, which I separate from my acting life ... to talk about cancer and perhaps educate people more and let people know that people with stage 4 are very much alive and very active," she had told reporters.

Shannen has acted in movies like Heathers, Girls Just Want to Have Fun, Gone in the Night, No One Would Tell and several other films.

