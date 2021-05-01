Shawn Mendes, Kunal Nayyar, Richard Madden and more international stars ask fans to help India amid Covid-19 pandemic

Singer Shawn Mendes took to his social media accounts on Friday to make an urgent appeal to his fans and followers. He asked them to make donations so as to help India fight the deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

In his video, Shawn talked about how the coronavirus situation in India is the worst in the world, with many cases going unreported. "If you've ever been touched by India's culture or India's people, just donate or share, or anything you can do to help," he said.

Other celebs who asked fans to come to India's aid were talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, To All The Boy I've Loved Before actor Lana Condor, actor Jada Pinkett Smith, Game of Thrones star Richard Madden, YouTube star Lilly Singh, and The Big Bang Theory actor Kunal Nayyar. Many of them also supported actor Priyanka Chopra and motivational speaker Jay Shetty's initiatives to raise money for India.

Ellen wrote in a tweet, "India needs our help. My friend @JayShettyIW and I are trying to raise $1M for @GiveIndia, and @IndiasporaForum will match it! This means every dollar is doubled, so we can try our best to make a difference. If you can help, I hope you will." Richard shared a link to his Citadel co-star Priyanka's fundraiser and wrote, "Please help and support whatever you can. Thank you Priyanka Chopra for setting this up."

Kunal shared a picture of himself in a face shield and wrote, "Back in NYC for work. Missing home, been in constant contact with mom, dad, family, cousins, friends, in Delhi and all over India. My heart is with you. Dilli meri jaan."

Lilly shared a picture of herself with 'Donate for India' written on her chest. "Now that I have your attention, direct your gaze to the donate button," she wrote. Jada also amplified both Priyanka and Jay's fundraiser tweets.

Mindy wrote, "Continuing to share resources to support the Covid crisis in India. Everything helps. Donations go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure, medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization. @GiveIndia."

In two days, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas have raised over half a million dollars for the cause. Making the appeal for donations last week, Priyanka had said, "Why do we need to care? Why is it so urgent right now? I am sitting in London and hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs, ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less, crematoriums having mass cremations because the volume of death is so much. India is my home and India is bleeding.”

India has registered record numbers of Covid cases in the last two weeks. Many across the country are unable to find hospital beds, oxygen supplies and medicines for their loved ones.