Shobhaa De on Oppenheimer sex scene: So many 5-star hotels place The Gita next to bed where countless couples copulate

Author Shobhaa De has watched Oppenheimer and has a counter-argument for those objecting to the titular character invoking the Bhagavad Gita during a sex scene in Christopher Nolan's film. She also brought her argument to the attention of I&B Minister Anurag Thakur. (Also Read: Oppenheimer Bhagavad Gita row: Nitish Bhardwaj says verse 'should also be understood from scientist's state of mind')

Shobhaa's tweet on Oppenheimer controversy

Bhagavad Gita reference in Oppenheimer sparks debate(Universal Pictures)

Shobhaa De took to Twitter on Wednesday and wrote, “#OppenheimerMovie left me speechless .Brilliant sounds hollow. Oh, about the controversy around the sex scene and the Bhagvad Gita... errrr....so many 5-Star hotels place The Gita and Bible in every room. Next to the bed, where countless couples copulate. Nobody objects @ianuragthakur.”

Reactons to Sobhaa's remark

A user commented on Sobhaa's tweet, “Where was the Gita shown in movie? Was it really?” In the film, only a verse in Sanskrit is shown in the said scene, instead of the entire holy scripture.

Another user supported Sobhaa's argument and wrote in the comment section, “That’s my biggest question? Is sex something really dirty? Is it a Crime? Sex is celebrated in India in our scriptures and our temples. How can something that creates life be dirty or hurtful to people’s sentiments is beyond my imagination.”

Another countered Sobha's observation and said, “Never ever... Ever... Saw Gita in a hotel room.. Yes have seen Bible in hotel rooms though.. but that has an evangelical perspective.”

Bhagavad Gita controversy

In Christopher Nolan's film, Oppenheimer -- played by Cillian Murphy -- is shown having sex with psychologist Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh) as she asks him to read a verse from what appears to be a Sanskrit book, whose title or cover is not visible. On Jean's insistence, a confused Oppenheimer reads out the verse she points at: “Now, I am become Death, destroyer of the world.”

According to sources of ANI, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has taken a stern view of the controversial scene. The minister has demanded absolute accountability from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in response to the objectionable scene.

The minister has directed the filmmakers to promptly remove the controversial scene from the film. Moreover, he has warned that stringent action will be taken against all CBFC members involved in approving the screening of the movie, as per sources of ANI.

