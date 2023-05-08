Shubman Gill to voice Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar in Hindi and Punjabi versions. Watch

The upcoming animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will feature some local flavour as the Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, is expected to make his debut. While Karan Soni will be voicing Pavitr Prabhakar in the English version, Shubman Gill is taking on the role of the Indian Spider-Man in the Hindi and Punjabi version. The cricketer, who said he had grown up watching the character, shared he was excited to take on this new challenge. (Also read: Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse trailer 2: Miles Morales faces a tough choice, Pavitr Prabhakar makes debut. Watch)

On Instagram, it was revealed that Shubman would be channelling the web-slinging superhero. Shubman and Sony Pictures India shared, “Shub-Man is now Spider-Man! Thrilled to give my voice for the Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar in Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse. Trailer dropping soon! Get ready for some web-slinging action!”

A funny video accompanied the announcement and showed many people looking in the direction of the ceiling and asking an unseen Shubman to get down. One person says, 'Khud ko Spider-Man samajhta hai (Does he think he is Spider-Man?)". It turns out they are waiting for him to get in the recording booth. He makes a superhero-like landing and shares the iconic line, "With great power comes great responsibility."

Excited fans gave kudos to the cricketer on his new endeavour. One fan wrote, "Another reason to watch this spectacular masterpiece." "OH MY GOD!! Congratssss!! This is huge!! Too talented @shubmangill," exclaimed another fan. Yet another fan stated, "Leaving the mark in every field."

Shubman, who plays for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premiere League (IPL), further added in a statement, "I have grown up watching Spider-Man, and he is one of the most relatable superheroes. Since the movie will be debuting the Indian Spider-Man for the first time on screen, getting to be the voice of our Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, in the Hindi and Punjabi languages was such a remarkable experience for me. Already, I feel superhuman. I am eagerly anticipating the release of this movie."

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K Thompson, the film features the voices of Shameik Moore as Miles and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, along with Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry and Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara aka Spider-Man 2099.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released theatrically in India in 10 languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam - on June 2.

