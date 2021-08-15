Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Simu Liu criticises Disney CEO Bob Chapek over calling Shang-Chi an 'interesting experiment': 'We are the underdog'
hollywood

Simu Liu criticises Disney CEO Bob Chapek over calling Shang-Chi an 'interesting experiment': 'We are the underdog'

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi stars Awkwafina, Ronny Chieng, Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh apart from Simu Liu.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Simu Liu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Actor Simu Liu, who headlines Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has hit out at Disney CEO Bob Chapek for terming the upcoming Marvel superhero film an "experiment" for the studio.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bob made the comment during an earnings call on Thursday while discussing the company's future plans for theatrical releases, calling Shang-Chi "an interesting experiment for us" as the film only has a 45-day theatrical window.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi will be released theatrically on September 3. Also starring Awkwafina, Ronny Chieng, Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh, the film will arrive on the company's streamer Disney Plus, 45 days after its release in cinema halls.

Simu, who plays the titular martial arts superhero Shang-Chi, dismissed Bob's remarks on Twitter Saturday saying the film is "not an experiment" but a "celebration of culture and joy" in these testing times.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty shares first post since her statement on Raj Kundra’s arrest. See here

"We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise," the Chinese-Canadian actor said.

"I'm fired the f*** up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US," Simu, 32, added in his tweet.

Shang-Chi marks Disney's second live-action tentpole featuring Asian leads released amid the pandemic.

The first was Mulan, which was released on September 4, 2020 and was made available on Disney Plus Premier Access the same day.

 

