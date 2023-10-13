Sophie Tuner and Priyanka Chopra unfollow each other on Instagram amid Joe Jonas divorce

The Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorce saga seems to have spilled into the entire family. Sophie Turner has now unfollowed Nick Jonas’ wife, Priyanka Chopra, amid her divorce from Joe Jonas. Even Priyanka no longer follows the Games of Thrones star on the social media platform. Joe and Sophie filed for divorce last month, after four years of marriage. Recently, the estranged couple also reached an amicable resolution that allows both of their two daughters to split time between them. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra caught in the middle of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce mess: Report)

Sophie and Priyanka unfollow each other on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner no longer follow each other on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Although Sophie no longer follows Priyanka Chopra on Instagram, she still follows Joe, Kevin and his wife Danielle Jonas. Priyanka has not commented on the ongoing divorce of Joe and Sophie.

Earlier this week, there were reports that said that Priyanka, in parti­cular, is having a tough time navigating the breakup and custody battle. “She and So­phie were very close. There was once a time when Sophie thought she and Joe would move to London and so would Nick and Priyanka. Priyanka loves Sophie and her nieces and doesn’t want to do anything to jeopar­dise them being in her life," the source said as per Life & Style.

About Sophie and Priyanka

In many interviews in the past, Sophie and Priyanka have spoken about their bond. In an Elle interview from 2020, Sophie had said she had to remind herself that Priyanka is a much senior actor. “With Pri, especially, it’s kind of crazy. You have to remind yourself that she’s basically had a 20-year career in Bollywood already. She’s like the biggest thing in India right now... When we went there for her and Nick’s wedding, we were treated like royalty. They worship her over there,” she said. Priyanka and Sophie were recently spotted together at the Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame star ceremony, and also during the Jonas Brothers concert in London earlier this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the official statement from both Sophie and Joe read, "Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

“There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the statement concluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON