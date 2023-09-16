Sophie Turner kisses Frank Dillane while filming new show amid Joe Jonas divorce

Actor Sophie Turner, who recently filed for divorce from her husband-singer Joe Jonas, was seen kissing Frank Dillane as they filmed their new show, Joan. Several pictures and videos of the duo shooting in Spain emerged online. (Also Read | Sophie Turner spotted for the first time after announcing divorce from Joe Jonas)

Sophie and Frank's kissing scene

British actor Sophie Turner arrives for the Game of Thrones eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall.

In a clip, shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Frank wrapped his arms around Sophie and picked her up. They were also seen splashing water on each other as they laughed. Sophie was seen in a teal swimsuit and a colourful cover-up. She also opted for pink sunglasses and silver hoops. Frank wore a white polo and shorts.

Sophie and Frank star in Joan

In Joan, an upcoming ITVX series, Sophie plays British jewel thief Joan Hannington, while Frank portrays her husband, Boisie Hannington. The filming for the show started in May this year in England. Frank is best known for his roles in Fear the Walking Dead and Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

Sophie and Joe Jonas filed for divorce

Earlier this month, Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie after four years of marriage and two children. They married in a secretive ceremony at a Las Vegas wedding chapel on May 1, 2019, after the Billboard Music Awards. Country duo Dan Shay performed at the wedding. The couple had a daughter, Willa, in 2020, and last year had another daughter whose name they have not made public.

Sophie and Joe's statements on parting ways

Recently, Sophie and Joe shared statements on their respective Instagram accounts. “After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” the statement read.

Earlier, the couple had said in interviews that mutual friends had long wanted to introduce them when they began talking via Instagram direct messages in 2016. They met in person in October of that year and were dating each other exclusively by December. They announced their engagement in October 2017.

About Sophie and Joe

Sophie played Sansa Stark for eight seasons on HBO's Game of Thrones. She also essayed the role of Jean Grey in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse and 2019's Dark Phoenix. Joe, along with brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, started a band in 2005 and subsequent Disney Channel series. They released their sixth studio album in May and are currently on a tour of US stadiums.

