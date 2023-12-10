Sophie Turner ‘really happy’ with Peregrine Pearson post divorce from Joe Jonas: Report

A few days ago, Game of Thrones fame Sophie Turner confirmed she is dating Peregrine ‘Perry’ John Dickinson Pearson after pictures of the two making out in London appeared. Now, as per a new report by Us Weekly, a source has confirmed that 'she’s really happy' with Perry, after her divorce from singer Joe Jonas a couple of months ago. (Also read: GoT Star Sophie Turner confirms new love with this British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson amid divorce from Joe Jonas)

What the source said

British actor Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson were recently spotted in London together.(AFP)

As per the new report, the source told Us Weekly that the actor, 27, ‘has been casually dating a few people since her split from Joe’, and ‘really seems to like spending time with Perry,’ and that they have ‘become progressively closer.’ The source also added that it might be ‘too soon to tell if there’s long term potential,’ but it seems like ‘things might be headed that way’.

On Friday, Sophie and Perry were spotted cosying up and packing in the PDA in London. The two seemed to be in a light mood, grinning from ear to ear and holding hands as they also embraced each other. Perry, the 29-year-old media empire heir with a family net worth exceeding £224 million, has recently undergone a breakup of his own with Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark.

Sophie and Joe's divorce

The reports of Sophie's casual romance arrives a month after she reached an 'amicable resolution' over the custody of his children- Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months, that she shares with singer Joe Jonas. Sophie and Joe filed for divorce on September 5 after four years of marriage. A few days after the reports caught media attention, Sophie was even seen hanging out with singer-songwriter and Joe's ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

The official statement on the split read: "Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

