Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland, Zendaya locked in, but progress delayed. Why?

The highly anticipated film, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," swings into theaters this week, set to captivate audiences with its animation and thrilling storyline. The filmmakers, however, are already immersed in a multitude of other projects. As fans eagerly await the third installment of the trilogy, titled "Beyond the Spider-Verse," scheduled for release next year, exciting news emerges that a fourth Spider-Man only Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film featuring the talented duo Zendaya and Tom Holland, is in the pipeline. (ALSO READ | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's Pavitr Prabhakar lives in Mumbattan, doesn't like people saying ‘chai tea’. Watch)

Tom Holland and Zendaya are ropped in for fourth Spider-Man movie.

“Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are,” Producer Amy Pascal said to Variety confirming the real-life couple as the cast.

We're getting such a big clue for the first time after release of Spider-Man: No Way Home which fared pretty well at the box office.

Writers Strike causes production delays for upcoming Spider-Man movie

Pascal, however, did not provide any expected release date for the film. She stated that the production has been suspended due to the ongoing writers strike.

“We’re in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started,” Pascal said.

The writers' strike began on May 2 when the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers failed to reach an agreement after six weeks of negotiations. They have stopped working in order to seek fair pay, better working conditions and creative rights.

This has caused significant production delays in numerous films since scripts cannot be developed or changed during the strike until an agreement is reached between the writers' guild and the studios or producers. Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has also hit a snag as a result of this. (ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds can't improvise! How the Writers' strike could change Deadpool 3?)

Future Projects: Spider-Woman and Kraven the Hunter films in the pipeline

Amy Pascal also teased that a Spider-Woman and live-action Miles Morales film are in the pipeline. According to Producer Avi Arad, a "Spider-Woman" film will be released "sooner than you expect."

Sony is also planning a Kraven the Hunter film starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson for later this year, as well as a Madame Web film starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney for early 2024.

