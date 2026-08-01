Spider-Man Brand New Day earns $72 million at box office even before release, breaks Avengers Endgame's all time record

Tom Holland’s fourth solo adventure as everyone’s favourite teenage superhero, Spider-Man, is on course for a massive start at the box office. The film just broke an all-time collection record set by Avengers: Endgame, one of the highest-grossing films ever, and all that before it even released worldwide.

Spider-Man Brand New Day mints $72 million from previews

Spider-Man Brand New Day is on course for a massive start at the box office worldwide.

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Brand New Day, the new Spider-Man film released on Friday in North America after a staggered early release on Thursday in some foreign markets, including India. Variety reported that Brand New Day earned $72 million in paid previews on Thursday, including early-access screenings on Wednesday in the US and some international territories. This is the highest box-office collection from previews by any film in history. The previous record belonged to Marvel’s tentpole blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, which earned $60 million in Thursday previews in 2019.

Endgame’s preview record enabled it to set the record for the biggest opening weekend of all time. The Russo Brothers' film earned $357 million in the US in its opening weekend and a jaw-dropping $1.2 billion worldwide. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will not, in all likelihood, challenge these numbers. The film, co-produced by Marvel Studios and Sony, is projected to open around $250-260 million in North America and $550 million globally. That would still give the film the biggest opening of the year and the second-biggest ever in North America.

Spider-Man Brand New Day steamrolls Bollywood in India

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{{^usCountry}} In India, one of the markets where Brand New Day took an early start with a Thursday release, the film broke several box office records. It opened its account with a haul of ₹60 crore net ($8 million gross). This is the highest day 1 collection by a Hollywood film in India, beating the marks of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and The Odyssey. On Friday, the film added another ₹49 crore net ($6.5 million gross) to its haul. The film has had a larger opening than many Bollywood blockbusters, including Pathaan ( ₹57 crore) and Dhurandhar ( ₹32 crore). All about Spider-Man Brand New Day {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In India, one of the markets where Brand New Day took an early start with a Thursday release, the film broke several box office records. It opened its account with a haul of ₹60 crore net ($8 million gross). This is the highest day 1 collection by a Hollywood film in India, beating the marks of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and The Odyssey. On Friday, the film added another ₹49 crore net ($6.5 million gross) to its haul. The film has had a larger opening than many Bollywood blockbusters, including Pathaan ( ₹57 crore) and Dhurandhar ( ₹32 crore). All about Spider-Man Brand New Day {{/usCountry}}

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Part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Brand New Day stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man, aka Peter Parker, and also brings back Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. The film sees Peter Parker living entirely on his own as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him. Amid the mounting pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him, Spider-Man comes across new dangers with the entrance of villains. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film also stars Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, and Jon Bernthal in pivotal roles.

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