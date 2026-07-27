Spider-Man Brand New Day box office prediction: Tom Holland film to swing to $550 million start, biggest since Endgame

It was almost five years ago that Spider-Man: No Way Home broke box office records and set new benchmarks for any superhero film not titled Avengers. The film’s success gave the Marvel Cinematic Universe a launchpad for its expansion after the dual success of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Now, in 2026, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been entrusted with the task of saving a faltering and dying MCU, and give it the much-needed boost going into Avengers: Doomsday. And if the final projections are to be believed, Tom Holland’s friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is again destined to swing his way into the record books.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office prediction

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in Brand New Day.

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In the first week of July, Deadline and Variety projected that Brand New Day would open at $180-190 million in North America. This was based on early tracking and interest in the title. Even this would have been the second-biggest Spider-Man opening behind only No Way Home’s $260 million start five years ago. But in the weeks since, a new trailer and rapid advance booking has increased the hype for the film. Global Box Office reported last week that following a ‘massive new spike’ in pre-sales over the weekend, Brand New Day is now projected to beat No Way Home.

As per the new projection, the film may end up raking in $300 million in North America in its opening weekend. This will give the film the second-biggest opening of all-time for Hollywood, behind only Avengers: Endgame’s $357 million debut. Even the conservative estimates give Brand New Day a $260 million start, level with No Way Home and bigger than Avengers: Infinity War ($257 million) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

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{{^usCountry}} Internationally, Brand New Day is expected to replicate its success in North America and is projected to open in excess of $550 million worldwide. Only a handful of films have managed to earn over half a billion dollars in their opening weekend, and if Brand New Day manages this, it will be the biggest film opening weekend since Avengers: Endgame in 2019. All about Spider-Man: Brand New Day {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internationally, Brand New Day is expected to replicate its success in North America and is projected to open in excess of $550 million worldwide. Only a handful of films have managed to earn over half a billion dollars in their opening weekend, and if Brand New Day manages this, it will be the biggest film opening weekend since Avengers: Endgame in 2019. All about Spider-Man: Brand New Day {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland in his fourth solo outing as Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. The film sees Spider-Man, aka Peter Parker, struggle with being a superhero as his loved ones have forgotten him following the magic spell at the end of No Way Home. The film introduces Jon Bernthal's Punisher to the MCU and also marks Spider-Man and The Hulk's first on-screen tussle. Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases in theatres worldwide on July 31.