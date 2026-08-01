Spider-Man Brand New Day India box office: Tom Holland film crosses 100 crore in 2 days; outpaces Dhurandhar, Avengers

Spider-Man Brand New Day India box office collection: Spider-Man has beaten Shah Rukh Khan at the Indian box office. The newest superhero film starring Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, swung its way to a mammoth ₹109 crore net in India in just two days. This included a stellar Friday, when the film nearly touched ₹50 crore and saw no noticeable drop in earnings despite being a working day.

Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection day 2

Tom Holland in a still from Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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Tom Holland’s fourth solo outing as the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man opened at ₹60 crore net in India, the best ever by a Hollywood film, breaking the mark set by Marvel’s tentpole Avengers: Endgame in 2019. On Friday, it added ₹49 crore net to the haul, taking its total to ₹109 crore in India alone. This two-day haul is more than most Indian films’ domestic start, including Dhurandhar, which managed ₹60 crore in its first two days, and Dunki, which earned less than ₹50 crore in 2 days.

Brand New Day is breaking the bank with its English version, which has contributed the most to its India haul, at ₹60 crore. The Hindi dub follows at ₹39 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} The film opened in India on July 30, a day earlier than the US. In North America, the film set a record even before its release, as it registered the highest box-office total from paid previews in history. Its $72 million haul broke Avengers: Endgame's record. Spider-Man Brand New Day’s worldwide release {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film opened in India on July 30, a day earlier than the US. In North America, the film set a record even before its release, as it registered the highest box-office total from paid previews in history. Its $72 million haul broke Avengers: Endgame's record. Spider-Man Brand New Day’s worldwide release {{/usCountry}}

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In North America, the film is expected to rake in around $250-260 million in its opening weekend, the second biggest opening for a Hollywood film ever. Due to its long opening weekend in many international markets, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to cross the half-billion-dollar mark worldwide. More ambitious estimates even put its debut at $800 million.

All about the film

Part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Brand New Day stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man, aka Peter Parker, and also brings back Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. The film sees Peter Parker living entirely on his own as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him. Amid the mounting pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him, Spider-Man comes across new dangers with the entrance of villains. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film also stars Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, and Jon Bernthal in pivotal roles.

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