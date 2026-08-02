Spider-Man beats Avengers solo: Brand New Day's $168M start sets opening day record, Tom Holland film steamrolls Endgame

Spider-Man is taking on all the Avengers himself, and he is winning. This is not the plot of some Marvel fanfiction, but what is actually unfolding at the North American box office with the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The fourth instalment in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man series has shattered the record for the highest opening-day collection by a film in the US, beating Avengers: Endgame, no less.

Spider-Man Brand New Day beats Endgame’s record

The Hulk and Spider-Man in Brand New Day.

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Brand New Day, jointly released by Marvel and Sony, broke the record for the highest collections from paid previews and advance screenings as it raked in $72 million from previews. The previous record belonged to Avengers: Endgame, which earned $60 million from previews in 2019. On Friday, Brand New Day added over $95 million to its box office collection, taking its opening day collection to a staggering $168 million. Sony confirmed this figure on Saturday afternoon. This is now the new record for opening-day collection by any film in North America. Endgame had opened at $161 million seven years ago.

Tom Holland film sets sights on Endgame’s weekend record

A couple of weeks before its release, Brand New Day was projected to earn $180-190 million domestically in its opening weekend. After a surge in pre-sales, the projection was revised to $250 million. After the massive response in previews and day 1, Sony has again revised its weekend projection to $300 million. But trade analysts believe that the studio is still playing it safe. According to most trade publications, Brand New Day could bring in $99 million on Saturday, bringing its two-day haul to $267 million. After that, it only needs $90 million on Sunday to surpass Avengers: Endgame’s all-time weekend record of $357 million. Most trade experts are betting on it, saying the film should certainly cross the $350 million mark.

Brand New Day steamrolls Bollywood in India

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{{^usCountry}} In India, the film has surpassed expectations and is tracking better than some of the biggest Hindi films ever. Brand New Day opened in India on July 30, a day earlier than the US. It has so far earned ₹176 crore net ( ₹211 crore gross) in its first three days, higher than some of the biggest local hits like Pathaan, Dhurandhar, Tiger 3, and Dangal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In India, the film has surpassed expectations and is tracking better than some of the biggest Hindi films ever. Brand New Day opened in India on July 30, a day earlier than the US. It has so far earned ₹176 crore net ( ₹211 crore gross) in its first three days, higher than some of the biggest local hits like Pathaan, Dhurandhar, Tiger 3, and Dangal. {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man, aka Peter Parker, and also brings back Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. The film sees Peter Parker living entirely on his own as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him. The film also stars Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, and Jon Bernthal in pivotal roles.

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