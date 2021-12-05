Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse first look: Miles Morales heads to India, Marvel fans hope to see desi Spidey

After a roller coaster journey in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Mile Morales' version of Spider-Man is set to return for yet another adventure with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), and this time, he's coming to India.

The first look of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released on Sunday and it teased the film's Indian connection. The video opened with a grounded Mile Morales (Shameik Moore) reuniting with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), who was seen in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as well, and inviting him for another run through dimensions.

“Wanna get out of here?” she asks him. He informs her that he's grounded. “Is Spider-Man grounded?” she asks. Miles soon follows her lead and is seen travelling through a portal of hexagonal rings He lands in another dimension. Judging by the sounds and Hindi texts appearing on the screen, Miles seems to find himself in India. He also is attacked by Miguel O’Hara, or Spider-Man 2099.

The first look has left Marvel fans in India excited. Many are hoping desi Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar shows up in the film. “Yo! Some Hindi comic texts in the 1st teaser of #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse Looks like some scenes may take place in India or we are going to see #IndianSpiderMan, Pavitr Prabhakar in the movie,” an Indian Marvel fan account speculated.

“Spider-Man India confirmed! Hope we get to see Pavitr Prabhakar,” added a fan. “I know something is happening in India when I hear a Hollywood movie having Tabla sounds as the background,” added another fan.

Pavitr Prabhakar was introduced as the Indian Spider-Man in 2004 with Spider-Man: India (2004) #1. In the comics, the superhero wears a desi combination of the Spider-Man suit. While the torso features the iconic blue and red suit, he pairs the superhero outfit with a dhoti.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is directed Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. The film stars Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld and Oscar Isaac, and will release in October 2022. The film will be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

