Tom Holland recalls a driver taking him to Spider-Man audition told him he would get cast for not being ‘good looking’

Spider-Man: No Way Home actors Zendaya and Tom Holland appeared on Graham Norton's talk show. During the conversation, Tom revealed that a driver once told him that he was not good-looking.

"When I was going for my last audition, I was driving there, I was very nervous, and I had this driver. Lovely guy, but a little bit too honest," Holland said during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday.

Tom added that the driver was chatty and was looking at him through the rearview mirror. "I'm a polite person, but I also want to be like, 'Mate, please shut up. I'm trying to learn my line,'" Tom said.

"He goes, 'You know what kid? I think you're going to get it.' I'm like, 'Really? Why?' And I was excited to hear that," Tom continued. "He goes, 'You know what? I think you're gonna get it because the kid that I just drove there, he is so good looking.'" "I was like, 'Jeez. Thank you, that's exactly the confidence boost I need,'" he added.

Tom got the part for the film and his casting was made public in June 2015. He became the youngest actor to take on the role following in the footsteps of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Read More: Tom Holland, Zendaya cutely explain how they worked around their height difference during Spider-Man: No Way Home. Watch

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Asa Butterfield, Charlie Rowe, Charlie Plummer, Judah Lewis, and Matthew Lintz were also considered to play Spider-Man. Actor Timothée Chalamet also auditioned but admitted that he didn't make it very far in the process.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will release in India on December 16 and in the US theatres on December 17. The film is Spider-Man/Peter Parker's third solo adventure and stars Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Marissa Tomei and others.