Spider-Man: Brand New Day day 4 box office collection: Becomes 1st Hollywood film to hit 300 crore opening weekend

Spider-Man: Brand New Day day 4 box office collection: India has proven to be Hollywood’s biggest box office success story. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, released in theatres on July 30 in India and is smashing box-office records. The latest Spider-Man movie has set new records, as it became the first Hollywood movie to gross more than ₹300 crore in India on its opening weekend. The movie has continued to draw massive audiences all over the country, as it shows that the friendly neighborhood superhero is extremely popular among Indians.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office

Spider-Man: Brand New Day day 4 box office collection: Tom Holland's film scripts historic ₹300 crore opening weekend in India.

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According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has minted a net amount of ₹76 crore on its fourth day (Sunday), through 18,051 shows, with a total net collection in India of ₹256.20 crore. It is now the first Hollywood movie to break the ₹300 crore gross barrier in India by registering a gross amount of ₹306.37 crore.

The movie opened with ₹60.60 crore on Thursday and then collected ₹49.35 crore on Friday. Collections went up drastically on Saturday, with the movie earning ₹70.25 crore, before registering a much bigger collection of ₹76 crore on Sunday. The growth saw was 8.2% on Sunday as compared to Saturday.

The film also performed exceptionally well across languages. The English version earned ₹40 crore with an overall occupancy of 67%. The biggest surprise, however, was the Hindi dubbed version, which collected ₹29 crore while registering an outstanding 95% occupancy. The response shows that Spider-Man's appeal now stretches far beyond metro cities and has connected strongly with audiences across the Hindi-speaking regions.

How it compares to last Marvel releases

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{{^usCountry}} The performance of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India has been significantly better than Marvel's recent movies, leaving no doubts regarding the huge difference between Spider-Man and other MCU films. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The performance of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India has been significantly better than Marvel's recent movies, leaving no doubts regarding the huge difference between Spider-Man and other MCU films. {{/usCountry}}

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The Fantastic Four: First Steps (IMAX 3D) took just ₹2.07 crore net at box office after Day 4 with 3,995 shows. The total net collection in India of the movie amounted to ₹22.17 crore, while the gross collection amounted to ₹26.50 crore after four days in theatres.

The earnings of Thunderbolts (3D) were even poorer. The movie earned just ₹3.19 crore net after Day 4 with 3,450 shows. The total net collection in India of the movie was ₹12.05 crore, while the gross collection amounted to ₹14.40 crore.

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It is important to note that Spider-Man: Brand New Day had beaten the lifetime India net collections of both these movies within the first day of its release.

When compared to other Hollywood films in terms of opening weekend numbers in India, the accomplishment becomes even more prominent. Avengers: Endgame earned ₹158.65 crore in three days, and Avatar: The Way of Water wasn’t far behind with ₹157.13 crore.

About the film

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set four years after No Way Home. After Doctor Strange's magic, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is completely forgotten by all the people that he ever knew, such as Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson (Zendaya) and his best friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon). Not being remembered as the real person, Peter leads a solitary life while continuing to save the city of New York as Spider-Man.

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But things begin to take a turn after some strange crimes happen and Peter begins undergoing an unknown transformation which threatens the whole world that Peter has been trying to save. Being alone, dealing with the results of his past choices, Peter gets help from unlikely people like Frank Castle or The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo.