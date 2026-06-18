Spider-Man Brand New Day trailer breakdown: Tom Holland's Peter Parker spirals, Sadie Sink fuels Jean Grey speculation

Four years after Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland is back in the second official trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The new footage was launched on Wednesday at a special event in Amsterdam by Tom and Zendaya. With the world no longer remembering his true identity, Peter Parker is trying to move forward. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the fourth film in Tom's Spider-Man franchise features a stellar ensemble. Tom Holland and Zendaya are joined by Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and Sadie Sink. Here is a closer look at everything revealed in the trailer and what it tells us about the upcoming film.

1. Peter Parker is losing control of his powers

Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer breakdown: Peter Parker loses control as Hulk returns and Sadie Sink's mystery role fuels Jean Grey theories.

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A still from Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer.

The new footage makes one thing clear: Peter Parker is losing his mind. Spiralling out of control, he is visibly overwhelmed by a sudden surge in his emotions and accelerating spider-powers. The trailer's biggest talking point reveals a brutal, animalistic version of the web-slinger.

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{{^usCountry}} Heavily channelling Marvel’s The Other comic storyline, a dark-eyed Peter savagely dismantles Scorpion. His physical transformation is getting worse, too as he develops organic web-shooters that physically push his mechanical wrist gadgets off his body. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Heavily channelling Marvel’s The Other comic storyline, a dark-eyed Peter savagely dismantles Scorpion. His physical transformation is getting worse, too as he develops organic web-shooters that physically push his mechanical wrist gadgets off his body. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On the action front, another major highlight shows Spider-Man dropping from a ceiling into a swarm of Hand ninjas. Just before landing, he unleashes a massive, multi-directional burst of webbing which fans have instantly dubbed the “web tornado.” 2. Sadie Sink's mysterious character sparks endless theories {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the action front, another major highlight shows Spider-Man dropping from a ceiling into a swarm of Hand ninjas. Just before landing, he unleashes a massive, multi-directional burst of webbing which fans have instantly dubbed the “web tornado.” 2. Sadie Sink's mysterious character sparks endless theories {{/usCountry}}

Sadie Sink’s mystery role in the new trailer.

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Everyone is talking about Sadie Sink’s mystery role in the new trailer. Marvel and Sony are being incredibly tight-lipped, but from what we can see, she has some serious psychic powers and can manipulate minds. And Peter Parker seems to be the only person who can even see or sense her, dropping him right into the middle of the chaos.

Fans are already losing their minds speculating that she’s playing Jean Grey, which would be huge for getting the X-Men into the MCU, but nothing is official yet. We also get a glimpse of Tramell Tillman as William “Bill” Metzger, a senior official at the Department of Damage Control (DODC), who basically tells Spidey that New York is up against an invisible threat they have zero control over.

3. Hulk, Punisher and Scorpion are all back

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Bruce Banner as Savage Hulk.

Marvel is finally giving audiences what they’ve been begging for: the return of Bruce Banner’s classic, untamed Savage Hulk. The brief footage hints that he isn't exactly operating of his own free will, setting up a massive collision course with Spider-Man. In fact, the trailer ends with Spider-Man leaping off a massive grey skyscraper with a web-entangled Hulk hot on his heels.

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But the real wildcard here is Peter reaching out to Frank Castle. With No Way Home leaving him entirely isolated, he turns to the Punisher (Jon Bernthal) to keep MJ safe. It’s surprising, sure, but entirely necessary given his lack of allies.

Lastly, nine long years after Spider-Man: Homecoming, Michael Mando is officially back as Mac Gargan. We finally get a gorgeous, detailed look at his upgraded green armour and that lethal mechanical tail. Scorpion has arrived.

4. Aunt May's words bring back the emotional weight

"The people who love you love you because you're you," Aunt May’s voice echoes in Peter's mind as he stares down at her grave. "Never forget that."

Post-No Way Home, Peter is a ghost in his own city, entirely forgotten by everyone he ever cared about. Now, as new dangers emerge and a dark transformation begins to take hold of him, he is left to fight his toughest battles completely alone, fuelled only by the lingering grief of the family he lost.

5. Ned's notes confirm the MCU Timeline

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Peter sees Ned's notes and Spider-Man Board.

During a party hosted by Ned Leeds and MJ, Peter notices Ned's personal notes and a Spider-Man tracking board. One of those notes confirms that Spider-Man first appeared in 2016. This details directly connects Peter's superhero journey back to the events of Captain America: Civil War.

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Sony Pictures Entertainment India has confirmed that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release in India on July 30, a day before its global release on July 31. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

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