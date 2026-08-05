Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Hindi dub includes Taarak Mehta jokes, Peter Parker speaking Gujarati. Watch

It is a known fact that Marvel movies have always loved throwing pop culture references in there somewhere, but their newest release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has taken the Indian fans by surprise in a totally different way. While people went to watch another performance by Tom Holland as Peter Parker, they left discussing how some dialogue in the Hindi version is inspired from the sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

A Hindi dub moment that nobody saw coming

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's desi dialogue sparks memes and mixed reactions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This viral clip shows Spider-Man (played by Tom Holland), MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) talking about some confidential information. While conversing, Ned attempts to persuade Peter to reveal his secret by saying, “Bata bhi do mota bhai, risk hai toh ishq hai (Just tell us, big brother, if there's risk, there's passion).”

Spider-Man's reply is what caught everyone by surprise. He responds, “Seth ji, Baga yeh raaz Bawri ko bhi nahi batayega (Seth-ji, Baga won't reveal this secret to Bawri either),” a direct nod to two popular characters from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

In fact, it appears that the English version included a Game of Thrones reference at one point, while for the Indian audience, the Hindi version includes a much more recognisable television reference instead. Interestingly, an episode was dedicated to Spider-Man recently in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah where Spider-Man appears in Golkuldam society.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Internet reacts

{{^usCountry}} Social media users quickly picked up on it, with one writing, “Even your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man knows there's no escaping the madness ofTMKOC! Looks like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has fans across every universe.” Another one wrote on X, “In hindi dubbed version of spiderman brand new day, they have used refrence of Tarak mehta ka ulta chasma 😭😭.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media users quickly picked up on it, with one writing, “Even your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man knows there's no escaping the madness ofTMKOC! Looks like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has fans across every universe.” Another one wrote on X, “In hindi dubbed version of spiderman brand new day, they have used refrence of Tarak mehta ka ulta chasma 😭😭.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Not everyone loved the change, though. While many found it hilarious, others weren't impressed. One viewer wrote, “Marvel used to do super fun Hindi-dubbed... ain't no way I am watching this in hindi now.” Some even admitted the dialogue felt cringeworthy but still couldn't resist sharing the clip online.

The film is rewriting box office records

Apart from the viral debate surrounding Spider-Man: Brand New Day, there is another thing that has made this movie unique, which is the huge success at the Indian box office. The movie made approximately ₹60.60 crore net on its opening day, beating Avengers: Endgame to become the highest-ever opening for any Hollywood movie in India.

The four-day extended opening weekend gross of the movie was ₹328.5 crore, placing the movie as the fourth-highest-grossing Hollywood movie in India. It also happens to be the fastest Hollywood movie to gross ₹300 crore in India.

What Spider-Man: Brand New Day is about

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set four years after No Way Home. After Doctor Strange's magic, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is completely forgotten by all the people that he ever knew, such as Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson (Zendaya) and his best friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon). Not being remembered as the real person, Peter leads a solitary life while continuing to save the city of New York as Spider-Man.

But things begin to take a turn after some strange crimes happen and Peter begins undergoing an unknown transformation which threatens the whole world that Peter has been trying to save. Being alone, dealing with the results of his past choices, Peter gets help from unlikely people like Frank Castle or The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}