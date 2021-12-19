Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Spider-Man No Way Home box office day 3: Tom Holland's film shows growth, collects 79 cr
hollywood

Spider-Man No Way Home box office day 3: Tom Holland's film shows growth, collects 79 cr

Spider-Man No Way Home showed growth on its first Saturday and is now close to ₹79 crore after three days of its release. 
Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in the film. 
Published on Dec 19, 2021 09:59 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Spider-man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland as the titular superhero, registered a rise in its box office collections on Saturday. The film is close to around 79 crore in three days of its release and would soon cross the 100 crore mark.

After opening on Thursday at 32.67 crore and collecting 20.37 crore on Friday, the film went on to again rise on Saturday with collections in the range of 26 crore. 

A Boxofficeindia.com report states: No Way Home has seen good growth on Saturday as collections should be around the 26 crore nett range giving it a three day total of 79 crore nett plus and the highest three day opening weekend in India post the pandemic beating the numbers of Sooryavanshi by around 3 crore nett. 

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the latest offering from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the third film from the franchise. 

Despite several markets still operating on 50 percent occupancy, the movie has smashed many records, with its Day 1 box office ranking at no.1 in Asia and fifth in the world. According to the Multiplex Association of India, Spider-Man: No Way Home recorded the second busiest advance ticket sales for a single movie title in the entire history of cinema exhibition.

The Tom Holland-starrer has not only beaten Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi opening box office collection but has also enjoyed the biggest ever opening day in 2021 including all Hindi and English films.

Spider-Man: No Way Home also features Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx in pivotal roles. Filmmaker Jon Watts returned for the newest instalment after previously directing 2017's Homecoming and 2019's Far From Home.

(With ANI inputs)

spider-man no way home spider-man tom holland zendaya
