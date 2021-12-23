Spider-Man: No Way Home has been watched by 1 crore Indians, earns 139 crore at the box office in a week

Spider-Man: No Way Home continued its strong run at the Indian box office on its seventh day. Despite a small drop in nett earnings on Wednesday, the Marvel film was able to earn ₹139 crore in its first week, the highest first week total for any film in India, post the pandemic. Another milestone the film leapt in its first week was crossing one crore ticket sales in India.

In a tweet, Sony Pictures India- the film’s production house- thanked the one crore “people from India who came out to watch their favourite Spider-Man”. The tweet read, “Breaking the universe and records with our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man!! And you guys made this possible with your love for #Spidey”.

At the box office, the film has attained numbers that few Hollywood films have been able to touch before in India. By the fourth day of its release, No Way Home had entered the ₹100 crore club, surpassing the lifetime collection of all previous Spider-Man films in India. What’s impressive is that none of the previous high-grossing films had a pandemic to contend with.

In the pandemic, it has emerged as the highest-earning film in India in its first week, outpacing all Hindi releases as well. It’s first week nett earning of ₹139 crore is higher than the likes of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi ( ₹120 crore) and Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth ( ₹29 crore). The number will soon be surpassed by Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise though, which has already crossed the ₹200-crore mark in six days.

The Jon Watts directorial Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man/Peter Parker, along with an ensemble cast featuring Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Willem Dafoe, and Alfred Molina. The film is set in the aftermath of Spider-Man: Far From Home, where the villain Mysterio had revealed Spider-Man’s secret identity to the world, and follows the titular hero as he tries to reclaim his life.

