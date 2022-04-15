Spider-Man No Way Home: Ned explores Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire's universes in Ned’s Bogus Adventure teaser. Watch

Spider-Man: No Way Home, which took the box office by storm by earning $1.8 billion worldwide after its release in December last year, has made its way home after getting a digital and Blu-ray release. To promote its digital release, Sony Pictures Entertainment teased a fake short film that will have Peter Parker's best friend Ned Leeds, played by Jacob Batalon, taking centrestage. Also Read| Andrew Garfield hugs Tobey Maguire in new Spider-Man: No Way Home gag reel, fans love their 'romance'. Watch

Sony Pictures Entertainment released the teaser Spider-Man: No Way Home -- Ned’s Bogus Adventure on Thursday, with the description, "Take a trip through the Multiverse with magic’s newest master: Ned!" The teaser, framed as a fake trailer for Ned's Bogus Adventure, traverses the universes of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield in a clever way by using the archive footage from the films.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home's story, the multiverse is teared open, allowing visitors from alternate realities to enter Peter's universe, after he enlisted Doctor Strange's help to wipe out the revelation of his secret identity from people's minds. Peter's best friend and sidekick gets his hands on Doctor Strange's Sling Ring during the film and uses it to travel to different universes in the teaser of Ned's Bogus Adventure.

The teaser, which uses footage from all three MCU Spider-Man films, Tobey's trilogy, and Andrew's Amazing Spider-Man movies, imagines a film where Ned uses the Sling Ring to jump between universes. He witnesses Tobey's Spider-Man in a wrestling match with Randy Savage's Bonesay McGraw. He asks, "Is that Peter down there?" as he watches the match from his seat. He also travels to Andrew's universe watching Peter kissing Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy on stage as he graduates high school.

The name of the teaser, Ned's Bogus Adventure, appears to be a play on the classic time-travelling comedies-- 1989 movie Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and its 1991 sequel Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey. Ned's Bogus Adventure also uses 1980s rock music throughout its teaser.

