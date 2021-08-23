Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer leaked, Tom Holland pens a cryptic note

Tom Holland shared a cryptic note hours after the trailer of his upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home was leaked online. Sony Pictures is working overtime to remove all remnants of the trailer, which was leaked online on Sunday.

Multiple videos were put up by fans on YouTube and other platforms and all taken down with the message, "This video contains content from Sony Pictures Movie and Shows, who has blocked it on copyright grounds."

However, a few pages on Instagram and other portals are still hosting the leaked trailer. The video is seemingly a recording of a mobile screen, on which the trailer is being played. It has a massive watermark across the screen.

(Spoilers from the trailer follow)





The trailer begins with Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, dealing with the aftermath of his identity getting revealed to the world at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Zendaya's MJ tries to comfort him but he cannot come to terms with it. He approaches Doctor Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) for a solution and he suggests messing with the multiverse. After some back and forth, he is sent spiralling through the worlds, meeting characters from older movies such as Doctor Octopus, Electro and even Green Goblin. Actors Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx and Willem Dafoe's pictures are also being shared online.

Fans were hoping for a better quality video but are excited regardless. Some even joked that they will be willing to defend the one responsible for the leak in court. "Not able to understand what are they saying but it's epic," commented one.

Meanwhile, Tom took to his Instagram Stories on Monday and wrote, "You ain't ready!" seemingly addressing to the leak.

Tom Holland shares a post hours after Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer leaked.

Also read: Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland, Zendaya debut Spider-Man-No Way Home in hilarious video. Watch

On the big screen, Tobey Maguire had first played Peter Parker in filmmaker Sam Raimi's trilogy -- Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007). He was later followed by Andrew Garfield, who starred as the superhero in two movies -- The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014). It was earlier rumoured that both of them will appear in No Way Home.

Tom Holland later took over the part and made his first appearance with Marvel's Captain America: Civil War, before going on to headline his stand-alone films. No Way Home will release in December.