Steve Martin responds to Miriam Margolyes' accusations of mistreatment on Little Shop of Horrors set: ‘I have to object’

Only Murders in the Building star Steve Martin has responded to the allegations of mistreatment levelled by Miriam Margolyes, who starred with him in Frank Oz's 1986 horror comedy musical Little Shop of Horrors. He has denied her claims that he was “horrid” to her. (Also Read: Ashton Kutcher steps down as Thorn anti-child sex abuse organisation's Chairman amid controversy over Danny Masterson)

Steve Martin's clarification

Steve Martin and Miriam Margolyes in Little Shop of Horrors

In a statement issued to multiple publications, Steve said, "When I first read Miriam Margolyes’ pejorative account of our scene in Little Shop of Horrors, I was surprised. My memory is that we had a good communication as professional actors. But when it is implied that I harmed her or was in some way careless about doing the stunts, I have to object. I remember taking EXTREME caution regarding the fake punch – the same caution I would use with any similar scene. She assured me she felt fine, and we did a few successful takes and stopped. There was never any physical contact between her and me, accidental or otherwise, in this scene or any other we shot.”

What Miriam Margolyes had claimed

Miriam, who has most famously played Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter franchise, wrote in her new memoir Oh Miriam: Stories From An Extraordinary Life, “I was hit all day by doors opening in my face; repeatedly punched, slapped and knocked down by an unlovely and unapologetic Steve Martin – perhaps he was method acting – and came home grumpy with a splitting headache.”

Miriam played the assistant to Steve Martin's dentist character in the film. The said scene saw Steve slam a door in her face and then punch her. As per her allegations, Steve actually struck her, but he has denied any physical contact between the two on sets of that film.

Steve also sought director Frank's recollection in his defence. “I always rehearse physical actions in slow motion. The scene was supposed to include a fake punch. It’s puzzling what she’s talking about. It’s not the Steve I know or anyone knows. He’s always been professional and respectful of everyone on all of my shoots," Frank said.

Steve Martin currently appears in Hulu's whodunit show Only Murders in the Building Season 3, streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.

