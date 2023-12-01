Stop fabricated lies about Taylor', singer's publicist tears into gossip account for slanderous claims

Taylor Swift's publicist, Tree Paine, slammed Deuxmoi (gossip Instagram page) for spreading false information about Joe Alwyn, Taylor's ex-boyfriend. During her Era's Tour to Argentina, the Lover singer made her relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce official. According to claims on Deuxmoi, Taylor Swift and her ex-partner Joe Alwyn held a "ceremony in either 2020 or 2021." Now, Tree Paine, who has been Taylor Swift's publicist for several years, vehemently responded to the gossip account, delivering a fitting reply.

Gossip account claims Taylor got married to ex-Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn.

The track You're Losing Me (From The Vault) from Taylor Swift's album Midnights recently debuted on the streaming platforms. Some fans were quick to notice the lyrics' connection to Joe Alwyn since the duo broke up in around December 2021. Deuxmoi shared an unidentified statement on Instagram along with an additional caption.

For the unversed, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn dated for six long years. The duo remained tightlipped about their relationship most of the time but kept mentioning things about each other’s in interviews. The break-up came as a major shock for fans who believed that they would end up together.

The opening para of the anonymous message reads “I think Swifties need a reminder that just because Taylor wrote a sad song about Joe on Dec 21 doesn’t mean they broke up around that time OR that she was unhappy for all of 2022/23”. The long rant concluded with the statement “Even YOU, Deuxmoi, is now trying to claim you thought they were on a break in 2023 when you were maintaining they were secretly married up until and after they broke up!! LOL. The relationship clearly had cracks as evidence in some songs, but there’s zero proof they actually broke up a year before we knew as some are trying to claim.”

To which Deuxmoi responded by saying “She DID have a ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the UK and it was described to me as a "marriage" by more than one person. It was NEVER made legal. I will die on this hill! Put it on my tombstone! I have no reason to lie, I could give a shit what she does!!!!! I'm sorry she didn't tell you guys about it in a song but just because she doesn't sing about something doesn't mean it didn't happen!!!”

Taylor Swift’s publicist slams Deuxmoi for false marriage rumors

Responding to all these wrong and fabricated claims, Tree Paine wrote “Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.

