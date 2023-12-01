‘She is her mother’, Taylor Swift attends Beyoncé's Renaissance premiere in London, leaving beau Travis Kelce behind

It's safe to say that Taylor Swift is having a great time at Beyoncé's Renaissance film debut on Thursday. The Lover singer traveled from Kansas City to London, showcasing her unwavering support for the 'Queen Bey' on the premiere night of the concert film from her record-breaking tour. Swift looked stunning on the red carpet with her bejeweled outfit, and everyone on the internet can't stop talking about how amazing the night was. Beyoncé's Renaissance film premiere(X)

Taylor Swift attends Beyoncé's Renaissance premiere

Following reports that she had been enjoying time in Kansas City with her beau Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift made a dazzling appearance at a recent event. She looked gorgeous in a flowing silver dress with spaghetti straps and a thigh-high slit. Internet is gushing over her ‘main character’ appearance flaunting her classic red lipstick, loose curls in her blonde hair, and a pair of black open-toe heels sealing the look.

Fans of both celebs were ecstatic by Beyoncé and Taylor's ‘love and respect’ towards each other. This comes just over a month after the unexpected presence of Beyoncé at the Los Angeles premiere of Swift's Eras Tour movie. However, keen-eyed netizens noted the absence of the Kansas City Chief star in the show.

For the unversed, it was reported that on November 29, Taylor Swift jetted off to Kansas City following the wrap of her Brazil Tour. Her next tour leg won't begin until February 2023, when she has four gigs in Tokyo, Japan, lined up.

A fan wrote “SHES HEREEEEE MOTHERERRR #RenaissanceAFilmByBeyonce”, others said “Taylor Swift seen hugging fans at the #RenaissancePremiere! She’s so real for this”, “Best believe she's still bejeweled!”

Decoding Taylor Swift’s outfit at Beyoncé's Renaissance premiere

Swift dressed flawlessly by Beyoncé's proposal that guests wear their "most fabulous silver fashions." She looked exquisite in a silver Balmain gown paired boldly with black Giuseppe Zanotti slingback heels. The jewelry came straight from the racks of Anita Ko.