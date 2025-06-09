Straw out on Netflix: Full list of cast and characters explored

Straw, a suspense thriller written and directed by Tyler Perry, was released on Netflix on June 6, 2025. The film follows the story of Janiyah Wiltkinson, played by Taraji P. Henson, a single mother facing serious challenges as she cares for her sick daughter, Aria. The movie shows how one difficult day brings even more challenges, and how Janiyah fights through it all, driven by her love for Aria.(X)

Janiyah struggles with her daughter’s poor health and their tough financial situation. The movie shows how one difficult day brings even more challenges, and how Janiyah fights through it all, driven by her love for Aria. The film offers emotional moments and unexpected twists that keep viewers engaged.

Straw cast:

Taraji P. Henson leads the cast. She is well-known for many movies like The Color Purple, Hustle & Flow, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. She has won many awards for her acting.

Sherri Shepherd plays Nicole Parker, a bank teller who supports Janiyah on this tough day. Sherri is famous for her work on The View, Precious, and 30 Rock.

Teyana Taylor appears as Detective Raymond. Her character is kind and tries to understand what Janiyah is going through. Teyana is also a singer and dancer, known for movies like Coming 2 America.

Rockmond Dunbar plays Chief Wilson, who is suspicious of Janiyah and does not trust her. He has acted in shows like Prison Break and Sons of Anarchy.

Glynn Turman plays Richard, Janiyah’s strict boss. He adds to the pressure on Janiyah. Glynn has acted for many years and is known for roles in A Raisin in the Sun and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Comedian Sinbad plays Benny, Janiyah’s kind neighbor who uses a wheelchair. Even when money is tight, Janiyah helps him.

Other actors in the film include Ashley Versher, Mike Merrill, Shalet Monique, Diva Tyler, Fracaswell Hyman, Doris Woodruff, and Gabby Jackson as Aria.

Straw is a story about love, struggle, and hope. It shows how far a mother will go for her child. The film is now available to watch on Netflix.