Miley Cyrus screamed at, forced to sing at Something Beautiful premiere; angry fans slam ‘entitled attendees’. Watch

Miley Cyrus’s new film, Something Beautiful, premiered at the Tribeca Festival in New York on 6 June. Miley, along with the film’s producers and directors, attended the premiere at the Beacon Theatre and took part in a Q&A session. However, the event was disrupted when some audience members shouted and yelled at Miley to sing, having mistakenly believed it was a concert. A video of the incident quickly surfaced online, prompting widespread criticism of the audience’s rude behaviour. Miley Cyrus forced to sing at her Something Beautiful film premiere.

Miley Cyrus forced to sing at film's premiere

During the Q&A with producer Panos Cosmatos and co-directors, one attendee was heard yelling at Miley, “We thought this was a concert, we paid $800—sing!” Another demanded, “Are you actually going to sing?” In response, Miley graciously performed an impromptu a cappella rendition of The Climb, her 2009 hit from Hannah Montana: The Movie, leading to enthusiastic cheers from the crowd.

Miley Cyrus' fans slam attendees' rude behaviour

Though Miley handled the disruption with poise, her fans rushed to her defence. On Twitter, one wrote, “This actually pissed me off so bad... how dare you disrespect MILEY CYRUS at her own event because YOU didn’t read what you were buying a ticket for?? She has no obligation to entertain you.” Another added, “Makes me sad people act like this. You made the choice to purchase overpriced resale tickets. I didn’t think this was a concert when I saw it advertised.” Another wrote, “They are so entitled.” Another tweet read, “Grown adults not even reading what they are paying for at the Tribeca Film Festival. Poor Miley. Disgusting.”

Supporters also praised Miley’s composure: “You are a shining gem! You handled those disrespectful fans with such grace and beauty! Love you, Miley!” wrote a fan. Another commented, “Shout out to you Miley for being so nice and professional, because people really should learn some manners like w** is wrong with you guys? She worked so hard, she’s having her moment, HOW ON EARTH you’re making this about you? Shouting at someone on stage like that, so disrespectful, so disappointing.”

Far from complaining, Miley expressed heartfelt gratitude to her audience on Instagram, writing, “Seeing Something Beautiful on the big screen at @tribeca @beacontheatre surrounded by the screams of the audience was so worth every bit of effort lovingly laboured into this visual album. Tonight was emotional, deep, fun & fabulous… YOU, the crowd, were my absolute favourite of all. I love you.”

Something Beautiful!, a companion to Miley's album inspired by Pink Floyd’s The Wall, is set for a theatrical release on June 12.