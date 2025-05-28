‘Get a bed, charge it to my card’: Cheerful Miley Cyrus gives blessings to surprise proposal at her TikTok event

Love was in the air at Miley Cyrus' special TikTok fan gathering at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood, Los Angeles. A romantic proposal stole the show with the couple getting engaged, prompting Miley to chime in with a witty remark. Also read: Miley Cyrus opens up about sobriety and how it’s changed her life: 'That is like my God' Miley Cyrus recently performed at a special TikTok fan event.

Couple gets engaged at Miley Cyrus' TikTok event

Social media is buzzing with videos from Miley's fan event, but one clip has captured everyone's attention. It is a proposal moment between a gay couple that stole the spotlight and warmed Miley's heart, too. In the video, the couple is seen getting engaged.

“Noooo,” Miley is seen exclaiming with happiness in the video. “Get a bed, charge it to my card,” said Miley, which led to huge cheers.

At the event, Miley performed a few songs from her upcoming album Something Beautiful, and admitted that she has experimented with sounds and music in her album. She also performed some of her previous hits at the event.

Miley’s visual album is set for a big-screen release on June 12, shortly after her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, which is dropping on May 30. The new film is described as “a unique visual experience fuelled by fantasy” and a “one of a kind pop opera".

Miley shares a health scare

Miley recently opened up on a ‘traumatic’ health scare which she endured while co-hosting a show with her godmother Dolly Parton. During a recent appearance on The Zane Lowe Show, the 32-year-old revealed that she suffered an ovarian cyst rupture during a New Year's Eve special to ring in 2023.

“I had a pretty traumatic experience on a show that I was doing with Lorne [Michaels] when I was doing my New Year’s show. I had a medical emergency. I had an ovarian cyst rupture. We didn’t know exactly what was going on, so we did it,” Miley said.

In the interview, the Wrecking ball hitmaker also addressed her vocal cord issues, saying, “So I have this very large polyp on my vocal cord, which has given me a lot of the tone and the texture that has made me who I am, but it’s extremely difficult to perform with because it’s like running a marathon with ankle weights on.”