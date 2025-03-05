Sherri Shepherd calls out Julia Fox, Megan Thee Stallion over revealing Oscars 2025 looks

Sherri Shepherd was not a fan of the extremely revealing looks at this year's Oscars red carpet. During Tuesday's episode of her namesake show, the 57-year-old criticised Julia Fox, Megan Thee Stallion and other celebrities who wore daring outfits to the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Sherri Shepherd calls out Megan Thee Stallion, Julia Fox, and Zoe Kravitz over revealing Oscars looks(AFP)

Sherri Shepherd slams Julia Fox, Megan Thee Stallion over skimpy Oscars looks

“When I tell you the ladies bared it all on the red carpet, it was just almost too much to show on daytime TV,” Shepherd began before calling out Fox, who nearly bared it all in a transparent outfit with faux hair covering some parts of her body. “It was really bad — like, Julia Fox wore a completely sheer dress that barely covered her cookie jar,” the host said.

Shepherd went on to criticise Zoë Kravitz's racy black dress that featured a sheer heart cut-out on her hips. “Zoë Kravitz graced us with her butt crack,” the comedian said, adding, “You could see everything.” The talk show host then called out the rapper for her topless green feathery ensemble. “Megan Thee Stallion wore a dark green gown with only matching green pasties to cover up her breasts,” she said.

Stating her opinion of the risque ensembles, Shepherd said, “This is where I have to put my Auntie Sherri wig on, and I say this with all the love that I have: ladies, this is not it.” “And I say this because there are young women, young girls who are looking up to all of you. You’re gonna have these young ladies emulating you,” she added.

However, Shepherd clarified that her objective was not to shame anyone but to raise awareness about the damage the trend of sheer clothing can do. She also addressed Bianca Censori's X-rated Grammys stunt, which saw her walking the red carpet in a completely see-through dress.

“It wasn’t just her cookie jar — we saw cakes and croissants too,” Shepherd said, adding that she thought Kanye West's wife “looked very uncomfortable.” “I love all of y’all, but Auntie Sherri has spoken,” the author continued before urging the celebrities to “think about it when you’re putting on this stuff. ‘Who am I influencing? Who’s going to be watching me?’ You never know.”